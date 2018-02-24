One-Day Wonder Pill: Japan Greenlights New Cure for Flu Virus

A new antiviral medicine called Xofluza that can beat the flu virus in record time was recently approved by Japanese authorities, according to Fortune magazine.
Produced by a pharmaceutical company called Shionogi, apparently it only takes Xofluza twenty four hours to kill the virus during trials, though it takes longer for the flusymptoms to dissipate. Also, all it takes is one pill of this new drug to achieve the desired effect, the magazine points out.
At this point, Xofluza has only been approved in Japan, and it remains unclear exactly when the drug may gain entrance to foreign markets.
