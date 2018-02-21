Register
22:29 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Cybercrimes Cost World $600Bln, 0.8% of Global GDP Annually - Think Tank

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The annual cost of cybercrime for the global economy amounts to $600 billion or 0.8 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is up from a 2014 study that put global losses at about $445 billion, the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report on Wednesday.

    "Our current estimate is that cybercrime may now cost the world almost $600 billion, or 0.8% of global GDP," the report "Economic Impact of Cybercrime — No Slowing Down" read.

    According to the 2014 CSIS calculations, cybercrime cost the world’s economy $445 billion, or about 0.7 percent of global income.

    READ MORE: New US Cyber-Digital Task Force to Focus on Combating Election Interference

    The CSIS explained this growth in the amount of damage caused by cybercrime over the past years by the quick adoption of new technologies by cybercriminals; growing number of new users online, especially those in low-income countries with weak cybersecurity; greater access to cybercrime, which can be even used as a service; an increasing number of cybercrime centers, which now include Brazil, India, North Korea, and Vietnam; and growing financial sophistication among top-tier cybercriminals, which contributes to easier monetization of the stolen data.

    In 2017, banks remain the favorite target of cybercriminals, the statement noted.

    The report considered cybercrime in North America, Europe, and Central Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa region.

    READ MORE: Concerns Over Chinese Innovation Likely Behind US Warning on Tech Companies

    The researchers note that they did not attempt to measure the cost of all illicit activities conducted online, focusing instead on cases when criminals illegally accessed victims' computers or networks.

    Tags:
    damage, impact, report, cyber attacks, cybercrime, GDP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok