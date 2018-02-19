Register
05:55 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Genes

    Surprise! ‘Some Genes Function More Actively After Death’ – Expert

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Genetic material could be used to pinpoint the time of a person’s death, according to a new study from the Centre for Genomic Regulation in Barcelona, published in the journal Nature Communications. Radio Sputnik discussed the discovery with Professor Roderic Guigó, a computational biologist and group leader at the center.

    The researchers study from the Centre for Genomic Regulation in Barcelona analyzed 9,000 tissue samples from thirty-nine deceased persons with information about a donor's time of death and when the samples were preserved. The scientific team used the unique patterns of change in each tissue to trace the moment when the person died.

    Roderic Guigó: We could analyze the death of the individuals, the donors who died, in the period of 24 hours. This is the part of the larger process that actually aims to understand the pattern of gene expression in living individuals. The individuals [in our project] had the postmortem interval, meaning the time since death, of less than 24 hours. Our study actually limits to these first 24 hours; and with the first 24 hours, we suggest that there is a pattern, a signature in the way in which genes change the way they behave specifically in different tissues that can pinpoint the time of death, with relative position, within the first six, seven, eight hours, maybe with, say, 12-20 minutes difference. As the time since death increases — let's say 20, 24 hours — our estimates are less reliable.

    Radio Sputnik: Can you tell a little about the way in which the genes change once the person does die?

    Roderic Guigó: What actually changes is what we call the "pattern of gene expression": the way in which genes behave. There is a reaction of the individual cells to the death of the organism, and this reaction implies that, contrary to what you'd expect, some genes are actually activating, increasing their expression, actually functioning more actively than before death; and other genes actually decrease expression. This is the effect of the reaction of individual cells, which do not die immediately when the organism dies, to the death of the organism. This is reflected in the changing patterns of gene expression.

    RS: What other information can we gather from analyzing the RNA of a deceased person?

    Alcohol drink
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    'More Than Hangover': Alcohol Damages Stem Cells, Gives Rise to Cancer - Study
    Roderic Guigó: What we were trying to explore in our analysis is actually the cause of death. So probably the way in which we die, is also [revealed] in the way genes change expression. However, we did not have enough diversity in the causes of death to be able to actually predict what was the cause of death. But we believe that probably there is an impact in the way in which genes change expression, depending on whether you die immediately, like from a gunshot, or a car accident, or you die because you had a heart attack, or you die under controlled conditions in a hospital. So I think that all these things probably are reflected in the way in which genes change expression after death.

    RS: What specific practical applications do you see this technology being used?

    Roderic Guigó: Well, we developed a model — we had a precise time of death and the time that it took to extract the organs in which we measure gene expression since the death of the individuals — we could make a model that could predict the time since death. But in our case it was mostly an academic exercise. I think that there is a potentiality of this to be employed in real forensic application, but it would require much deeper investigation, for example the age of individual; also, or course the way in which the body has been preserved — if the body was stored in high temperatures, compared to low temperatures, that would change the way genes change expression. All these things need to be further investigated in order to actually a real application in forensic science.

    RS: What are your next steps, what else are going to be looking at?

    Roderic Guigó: Well, our interest is not the forensic science, we are not forensic scientists, we are actually compositional biologists. We are interested in genomics and the way the information is encoded. One cannot take samples from individuals who are alive — a piece of his or her brain, or stomach, or bone — that's impossible, so we had to resort to taking samples from persons that are dead. Our main interest was to see to what extent what we are learning — in this particular case at the molecular level from samples taken from individuals that are dead — could be applied to individuals that are living, because this is our interest. We want to know how living humans behave, from the biologist's point of view. We are not so much interested in the biology of the dead. We wanted to see whether these samples taken from the dead are a good proxy, are representative of the pattern of gene expression of individuals that are alive — this is our main interest.

    RS: I can imagine this is going to have some applications perhaps in the regenerative medicine and maybe even stem cell research?

    Roderic Guigó: Well, in a sense, everything in biology as a science is related. The better we understand which are molecular determinants of [what types of cells do stem cells differentiate to], we may be able to have better tools to trans-differentiate or to differentiate a particular cell of a particular cell type [Differentiation is a process in which non-specialized stem cells transform into cells of particular type. Transdifferentiation is a process in which a mature non-stem cell transforms into another mature non-stem type of cell directly — Sputnik]. The better we understand what is called the transcription factors, that is the proteins that drive the differentiation of a cell, this will of course help regenerative medicine. Of course, if we know what are molecular determinants that define how a particular cell is being made, this will actually help us to drive this differentiation.

    Related:

    Bigger 'Natural' Penises, Boobs in New Age for Plastic Surgery Using Stem Cells
    Russian Biologists Destroy Cancer Cells by 'Putting Them on a Diet'
    Scientists Test Schizophrenia Treatment by Targeting 'Immune Cells Response'
    Tags:
    forensics, death, cells, genes, Roderic Guigó, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok