Register
02:03 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Work of laser probing industry in the Institute of image processing systems in Samara

    Let There Be Lumens: Researchers Link Photons to Create New Form of Light

    © Sputnik/ Yury Strelets
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140

    Visible light is made of photons, special particles known to never interact with each other. But can they can be forced to interact or bind together? Looks like they can, according to the results of an extraordinary MIT experiment.

    Previously, photons were perceived as exceptionally individualistic particles. They never appeared to interact with each other, explaining why beams of light intersect and do not reflect with each other. Researchers at  the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) asked: if photons are similar to atoms, can they be bound together into something like a molecule?

    To answer this question, a team consisting of Ph.D. candidate in atomic physics at MIT Sergio Cantu; Aditya Venkatramani, a Ph.D. candidate in atomic physics at Harvard University, alongside several other collaborators, came up with a peculiar set-up: a cloud of chilled rubidium atoms, Smithsonian magazine reported.

    Laser
    CC0
    Laser Beams: History of Device Offering Endless Opportunities
    Yes, rubidium — that alkali soft metal notorious for spontaneously igniting, particularly violently when coming in contact with water (explaining why it is kept either in airtight ampules or in kerosene).

    The scientists evaporated rubidium with a laser, but kept the resulting cloud in an ultracold state. According to Smithsonian, this keeps the atoms diffused, moving slowly but in a highly-excited state, a decidedly abnormal condition from that found in nature.

    After creating the strange substance, researchers again lit it with a laser, but so weakly that only a handful of photons entered the cloud. And here's where the real magic begins.

    "Normally the photons would be traveling at the speed of light-or almost 300,000 kilometers per second. But after passing through the cloud, the photons creep along 100,000 times slower than normal," Smithsonian reported.

    As mind-blowing as it may appear, the condition is plausible: the "slow light" phenomenon was noted in 2004 by researchers at UC Berkeley who slowed a beam of light to just 9.7 kilometers per second — almost 22,000 mph — still way below lightspeed, which, as everyone knows, is fixed at 670,615,200 miles per hour.

    But the cherry on top of the MIT experimental cake came when researchers documented that the photons emerging from the rubidium cloud came out not as single particles, but as pairs, or, in some cases, triplets.

    "These pairs and triplets also give off a different energy signature, a phase shift, that tells the researchers the photons are interacting," cited by Smithsonian magazine.

    "We were not sure three photons would be a stable molecule or something we could even see," Venkatramani said. However, it turned out that groups of three photons were more stable than double groups. "The more you add, the more strongly they are bound," Venkatramani noted.

    Scientists from ITMO University
    Press-service of ITMO University
    Russian Scientists Create Light-Emitting Nanoantennas
    The team also found that the ordinarily weightless photons gained mass, albeit a fraction of an electron's mass, said a Daily Mail report, which termed the double-photon bond as a "new form of light."

    Researchers now claim to have formulated a theoretical model for the process. According to this model, which remains to be proven, ordinary single photons interact with excited ultracold rubidium atoms and create a particle known as a polariton. Two polaritons can, and do, interact with each other. When these two interacting polaritons reach the edge of the cloud, rubidium atoms remain within the cloud, but photons tear away and go out — but as a pair or triplet structure.

    Researchers note that there is still a lot of work to be done. Since the discovery has just been made, they do not know if they can make photons also repel each other. If proper tools are found, this would open a new world of photon manipulation, allowing for inventions and discoveries which are hard to imagine. Currently, researchers posit that this special form of light could be useful for quantum computing and the creation of uncrackable codes, ultra-precise clocks, unimaginably powerful computers and more.

    In their more farout fantasies, researchers envision arranging photons into organized structures not unlike crystals, which are thought to be useful in quantum communication.

    Related:

    Flying Fire: Pentagon Orders Ballistic Missile-Killing Drone-Mounted Laser
    Afghan Pilots Drop Laser-Guided Bombs for First Time (PHOTOS)
    US Navy to Mount Laser Weapon on Amphibious Assault Vessel
    Pentagon Funding Development of Laser-Powered Bat Drones (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    discovery, light, laser, Photon, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Massachusetts, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok