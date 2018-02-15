Register
14:24 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Single Atom in Ion Trap

    Small Wonder: Scientist Snaps Stunning PHOTO of an Atom Visible to the Naked Eye

    © Photo: David Nadlinger, University of Oxford
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The amazing image, captured by Oxford University physics PhD student David Nadlinger, has won the grand prize in a science photography competition organized by the UK's Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council.

    The photo, titled 'Single Atom in an Ion Trap', shows, without the use of magnification, the glow from a single, positively charged strontium atom as it is suspended motionless by electric fields between two metal electrodes. The atom is held inside an ultra-high vacuum chamber and cooled to help keep it still.

    David Nadlinger was able to capture the photo of the atom with an ordinary Canon 5D Mark II camera through a long exposure shot by illuminating it with a blue-velvet-colored laser, with the atom absorbing and reemitting light particles fast enough for the amazing shot to be taken. A single strontium atom has a radius of about 215 billionths of a millimeter across, meaning that observing it with the naked eye is possible only by using this illumination technique.

    Galaxy
    CC0
    Move Over Hawking: New Observations Challenge Current Cosmological Model
    "The idea of being able to see a single atom with the naked eye had struck me as a wonderfully direct and visceral bridge between the minuscule quantum world and our macroscopic reality," Nadlinger said, speaking to the EPSRC.

    "When I set off to the lab with camera and tripods one quiet Sunday afternoon, I was rewarded with this particular picture of a small, pale blue dot," he added, evoking the famous 'pale blue dot' remarks of American astrophysicist Carl Sagan in reference to planet Earth.

    Strontium atoms are used to create atomic clocks, other extremely accurate sensors, and as building blocks for quantum computers.

    Related:

    Scientists Lament Cryptocurrency Craze Makes Alien-Hunting Tech Hard to Come By
    Russian Scientists Create Light-Emitting Nanoantennas
    Indian Scientists Develop World’s Thinnest Material; 100K Narrower Than Paper
    Tags:
    strontium, atoms, photography, physics, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok