Register
22:24 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hacked

    Use These 'Pro-Tips' to Detect and Cure Your Smartphone From Cryptoslavery

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A new trend in covert cryptocurrency mining has hit Android users, where hackers don’t hijack devices completely but use their capabilities to the maximum for several minutes. The extensive scale of the scheme lets criminals gain significant profit.

    Malwarebytes Lab's experts believe that practice to hijack smartphones and PCs in order to mine cryptocurrencies will go on as long as the digital currency boom continues.

    Fortunately it is relatively easy to detect when device is used by ‘miners' — it lags, overheats and uses up battery power quickly. If this is the case — the advice is to do a sweep with an anti-virus program or contact specialists for help.

    READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab: Hackers Used Telegram Vulnerability to Deliver Mining Bots to PCs

    In order to avoid such mishaps, Malwarebytes Lab suggests installing anti-virus software and web filters, as well as avoiding suspicious web pages.

    According to tech experts, hackers use two methods on Android devices in order to mine cryptocurrencies. One is via malware infected software and the second one — via redirection to the fake web sites, which has been recently gaining popularity.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Mining Steals Porn Sites' Thunder

    It looks pretty innocent at first. You get to a page with a disclaimer that says your device is showing suspicious activity and the owner has to enter Captcha in order to prove they are not a bot. Moreover, the disclaimer warns users that until they do so, the site will use the device to mine cryptocurrency "to cover the costs". But in fact the real mining starts as soon as the Captcha is entered.

    READ MORE: Great PC Power, Great Responsibility: Gamers Offered to Mine for Charity

    The smartphone glitches as its processor is 100% loaded with mining operations, until the user closes the web page, which — according to Malwarebytes — leaves happens 4 minutes later.

    It's not a long time interval but given that the site attracts 800,000 victims a day, it allows its owners to gain significant profits.

    Related:

    S Korea Vows to Crack Down on Illegal Cryptocurrency Trading
    Cryptocurrency Goes Big in Japan: All You Have to Do Is Watch Anime
    Venezuela-Proposed Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency to Face US Resistance - Ambassador
    ‘Dat Devotion: Chinese Band’s Fans Create Cryptocurrency to Trade Tickets, Merch
    Cryptocurrency Mining Steals Porn Sites' Thunder
    IMF Head: International Regulation of Cryptocurrency Operations Inevitable
    Experts Explain Why Diamond-Backed Cryptocurrency Is Attractive Investment
    Tags:
    Android, malware, botnet, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok