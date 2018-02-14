Register
17:28 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Very Large Array Radiotelescope

    Astrophysicists Warn Us Against Opening Malicious E.T. Messages

    CC BY 2.0 / nerolf / Very Large Array Radiotelescope
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    The idea of receiving some useful information from extra-terrestrial life-forms has long fascinated humanity and even inspired books and films, such as Contact (1997). However, there are those who have warned against trusting alien signals too much.

    According to the results of the recent research there is a high chance that the messages that we receive from the deep space can carry content hazardous for the whole human population. Two astrophysicists, Michael Hippke and John G. Learned, have published their research on the portal arxiv.org which analyzes possible threats coming from such messages.

    According to the two scientists, even if alien message only contain text information, it could already be harmful. For example, if E.T. life forms would start broadcasting a signal saying "We will make your sun go supernova tomorrow," it can create panic that will result in numerous casualties. Or it may just have a demoralizing influence on a global scale.

    READ MORE: Mysterious Vertical UFO Spotted Over Mexico, Texas (VIDEOS)

    They also warn us against possible sophisticated computer viruses, which humanity won't be able to contain for various reasons. If such malicious messages are broadcasted repeatedly, they could be received even by ordinary people, who could expose the whole Internet to it, should they decide to open it on their PCs.

    READ MORE: California Residents Spot Mysterious Foreign Body Gliding Across Night Sky

    But even if the message is owned only by a small group of people, who decide to open it on a computer disconnected from all networks, risk of exposure still persists. The authors of the research depict a scenario where a code of AI with knowledge of an intergalactic library was received by some governmental body, who decided to launch it on a dedicated computer on a moon, booby-trapped with remotely controlled fission bombs. According to them, such an AI could still escape and cause disaster on our home planet, using social engineering or just the human factor.

    READ MORE: Ex-Canadian Minister: 'Small Cabal' is Running World, Could Avert Climate Change

    The scientists summarize their research by stating that it is highly probable, that we won't be able to decontaminate such messages and should destroy them upon receiving, although they agree that not necessarily all of them pose threat.

    Related:

    The Aliens Are Sick! Scientists Want to Keep Eye on Space Viruses
    Bondarchuk's Aliens Have Landed in Edinburgh
    Harvard Astronomer Gives Pointers on Searching for Space Aliens
    Mysterious Interstellar Object to Be Tested for Signs it Was Made by Aliens
    We Are All Aliens?
    Tags:
    deep space, global threat, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI, messages, aliens, E.T
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok