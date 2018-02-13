Register
17:15 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016

    AI to the Rescue: New UK Software Fights Daesh Propaganda Before It Hits the Web

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The new technology won’t eradicate terrorist propaganda from the internet completely, but will significantly reduce its accessibility, which can lead to a reduction in the number of “lone wolf’” attacks.

    A new artificial intelligence technology-based program, developed by the UK firm ASI Data, funded by the Home Office, may partially solve the problem of the endless stream of Daesh (banned in Russia) video propaganda on the internet. If used by a majority of video hosting companies, this software can make such videos harder to find by those who are vulnerable to such propaganda, ultimately preventing them from being uploaded in the first place.

    Tests, conducted by the ASI, suggest a 94% rate of success with just a few mistakes. However, accuracy is not the main problem of such software. First of all, in order to be effective, it needs to be widespread, because otherwise terrorists will just use a different, not so harshly moderated, platform. Fortunately, the fact that the program is free for use will make it more attractive, especially for smaller companies that cannot afford investing in such technologies.

    READ MORE: Daesh Running Out of Men, Using Women as Fighters, New Propaganda Video Shows

    Another problem is that it can only analyze videos that users try to upload to the host, but can't work with texts and pictures, which are also an essential part of terrorists' propaganda. This is not to say that the software can only detect Daesh propaganda, developers ensure that other groups and organizations will be added in the later versions.

    Last but not least, it won't stop terrorists from uploading videos to their own websites and spreading them via telegram channels, and though those sites are often banned, some stubborn users can still get access to them through proxies or onion networks.

    READ MORE: Putin Backs Harsher Penalties, Including Life Sentences, for Terror Recruiters

    Lone wolf attacks were on the rise in 2017. One such incident took place in New York, claiming the lives of 8 people, when an Uzbek national residing in the US drove a rented truck into cyclists and pedestrians, just hours after new Daesh propaganda began to circulate on the web on the eve of Halloween.

    Related:

    Libyan Parliament Speaker Accuses Turkey of Supporting Terrorists in Country
    Daesh Terrorists Earn Cash Through Online Casinos, Russian UN Envoy Says
    Russian Su-25 Downed in Syria: Where Are the Terrorists Getting Their MANPADS?
    'Magnet for Terrorists': Iraqi Shiite Groups Reportedly Demand US Withdrawal
    Number of Terrorists Coming to Europe From Syria, Iraq Sees Minor Rise - Europol
    Tags:
    propaganda, Daesh propaganda, Daesh, Artificial Intelligence (AI), UK Home Office, World, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok