Register
23:09 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Equatorial ionosphere composite image built from 30 days of atmospheric observations by NASA's IMAGE satellite

    It’s Alive: NASA Confirms Satellite Thought to be Dead is Still Functioning

    © NASA. University of California, Berkeley
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An expensive NASA research satellite long thought dead has been found by an amatuer Canadian skywatcher to be very much alive and delivering data, as the space agency struggles to understand what it is saying by attempting to reinstall old deleted software.

    Designed to study our planet's magnetosphere and those famous and beautiful auroras created by solar disturbances, NASA's Imager for Magnetopause-to-Aurora Global Exploration (IMAGE) satellite was launched in March 2000 and stopped broadcasting in December 2005, after completing its original two-year mission.

    Saturn
    CC0
    NASA Develops Outer Space Submarine to Explore Saturn

    Subsequent attempts to reestablish contact failed and the US space agency gave the $132 million orbital research vehicle up for dead in January 2006.

    It was only though the lucky efforts of a Canadian amatuer astronomer that IMAGE was found to have begun sending back data again, but by now the proprietary software developed for the original mission was thought lost.

    "The types of hardware and operating systems used in the IMAGE Mission Operations Center no longer exist," NASA's Miles Hatfield stated, cited by Ars Technica.

    "Other systems have been updated several versions beyond what they were at the time, requiring significant reverse-engineering," the space agency spokesman affirmed.

    It was only through NASA's partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA) and their combined deployment of the 20-year Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) mission, that an old hardware reader for the 4-millimeter magnetic tape cassette containing the original programming was unearthed, which could be employed to reinstall the old code and thereby attempt to once again communicate with IMAGE.

    After the amateur sky sleuth contacted NASA with his exciting discovery, the US space agency confirmed that IMAGE was again sending data and efforts were reinstated to discover whether all the satellite's original systems could be brought back online.

    Although several mysteries remain surrounding the reasons for the satellite's death and rebirth, the process of discovering what elements of the double-redundant onboard systems went wrong will contribute to the viability of future missions, according to NASA.

    While some at the US space agency have suggested that the satellite's hardware is still capable of producing valuable science, a long road remains ahead to bring IMAGE back online, even in a reduced capacity.

    You can follow the progress of NASA engineers here, as they study what it will take to fully reanimate IMAGE.

    Related:

    WATCH: NASA Folds Aircraft’s Wings in Flight Using Heat-Activated Tech
    NASA Grounds Black Female Astronaut, White Colleague to Replace Her on Mission
    Bio-Traces on Mars? NASA's Curiosity-Filmed Objects 'Pique Our Curiosity' Indeed
    Tags:
    aurora, satellite, European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, Canada, United States, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok