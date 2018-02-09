Register
00:38 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A panorama shot of the Very Large Telescope platform with the red shades of airglow visible overhead

    Spectrograph, Very Large Telescope to Break New Ground in Hunt for Planets

    © Flickr/ European Southern Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    330

    Stationed below the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile's Paranal Observatory is a spectrograph that goes by the name of Espresso, short for Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observations, and it's getting ready for a big space mission.

    Set to go live in October, Espresso, which will be connected to all four telescopes that make up the VLT, will search the universe for Earth-like planets both in and outside of our solar system.

    To find said planets, Espresso will take advantage of the VLT and its 8.2-meter diameter paranal telescope mirrors to use light it detects from far-away stars to zero in on exoplanets. Once a planet is found, it will examine the quality of its atmosphere and determine whether or not it contains nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and water, according to officials.

    The Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observation or 'ESPRESSO', is seen the at Paranal Observatory, in Antofagasta, Chile
    © P. Horalek/Courtesy of ESO/Handout via REUTERS
    The Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observation or 'ESPRESSO', is seen the at Paranal Observatory, in Antofagasta, Chile

    "Espresso will be available on all four telescopes at once, which is something that had never been done before," program manager Gaspare Lo Curto told AFP. "That means the likelihood of finding planets similar to Earth in mass and size, or the conditions for life, are greater."

    "Espresso will be 10 times more precise than the most precise instrument in the world, HARPS, and will also have the flexibility of serving each of the telescopes at the Paranal Observatory," Lo Curto added.

    © ESO
    Stars and Galaxies. Images from the Very Large Telescope
    12

    HARPS, otherwise known as High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher, is also located in at the Paranal Observatory in Chile's Atacama Desert. However, it isn't as precise as Espresso and is connected to a less powerful telescope, so it can only detect planets larger than Earth, which tend to be gas giants and therefore not hospitable to life.

    For Rodrigo Herrera Camus, a Chilean astronomer on the team, Espresso is a "great opportunity" that will "help us answer one of the greatest questions we have in astronomy, which is analyzing and understanding planets outside our solar system," he told AFP.

    First installed below the VLT in 2017, officials indicated that Espresso's technology is so delicate that it has to be stored at —238 degrees Fahrenheit for its instruments to work effectively. The new gadget will be stationed under the VLT for another 10 years.

    Related:

    PHOTOS Show Alleged Soviet Nuclear-Powered Satellites in Space
    NASA Develops Outer Space Submarine to Explore Saturn
    China Intercepts Missile in Space One Week After Failed US Attempt
    Is There Life Out There? Mysterious Space Stone Raises Questions
    We Are Close to Extracting Water in Space - Russian Researcher
    Tags:
    Very Large Telescope, Atacama Desert, Paranal Observatory, Chile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok