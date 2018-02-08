YouTube Found No Evidence of Russian Interference in Brexit Referendum

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - YouTube examined all advertisements with any connection to Russia and found no evidence of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, YouTube Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations Juniper Downs said in Washington, DC on Thursday.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation around the Brexit referendum and found no evidence of interference. Again, we looked at all advertisements with any connection to Russia and we found no evidence of our services being used to interfere in the Brexit referendum," Downs said during a panel discussion on "fake news" at the George Washington University in the US capital.

Investigation into Russian meddling in Brexit vote, carried out by the UK House of Commons' Select Committee on Culture, Media and Sport, has produced no substantial results so far. In January, Twitter told British lawmakers that its investigation had found no evidence to substantiate claims of Russian meddling in the 2016 referendum on the UK's exit from the European Union. In December, Facebook said in response to the inquiry of the Committee that a mere $0.97 was spent by Russia's Internet Research Agency on the referendum-related ads, but the social network promised to further investigate into mythical meddling. Google, which has also been asked for input in the probe, said it had found no proof of Russian interference.

In October, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of interfering in Britain's affairs, claiming that Russian state media "sow discord in the West." She also fiercely criticized Russia for "weaponizing information," claiming that Russian state-run media was used to "plant fake stories" in order to "sow discord in the West." She accused Russia of interfering in foreign elections, citing cases of alleged Russian hacking of the Danish Defense Ministry and German parliament. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called May's accusations "irresponsible and groundless," noting that the United Kingdom was also seeking global leadership on the issue of deterring Russia.