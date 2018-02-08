Register
15:06 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas' flies during an 'Initial Operational Clearance' procedure before induction into The Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd. (HAL) airport in Bangalore on January 10, 2011

    India Develops its Own Cyber Threat-Eliminating Operating System for Aircraft

    © AFP 2018/ STRDEL
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India was importing real-time operating systems (RTOS) for its military and civil aircraft that provided limited flexibility in incorporating new features and adapting to new hardware platforms. However, locally-developed RTOS would also address potential network vulnerabilities.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) — a state-owned firm has claimed to have developed India's first indigenous real-time operating system (RTOS) which was successfully tested on the Hawk-i trainer aircraft on Wednesday.

    The RTOS is the system software which provides a standard run-time environment for the real-time execution of applications in a safe and reliable manner.

    "The imported RTOS may also be vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which may compromise the safety and security of the avionics system. To overcome this dependency and achieve self-reliance, HAL had taken up the onus of designing an indigenous RTOS for safety-critical and mission-critical avionics systems," HAL said in a statement.

    The HAL-RTOS provides a comprehensive feature set based on international specification — ARINC-653 — to support Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) architecture.

    READ MORE: Drastic Cost Reduction Boosts India's Chances to Export Light Attack Helicopters

    "The RTOS is a key technology for the concurrent execution of multiple applications and optimal use of hardware resources, which is of paramount importance for the increased complexity of modern avionics software," the HAL statement read.

    A RTOS provides for the predictability, safety, and workability of several functional applications at once in aircraft, both civilian and military.

    Related:

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Named Partner in Russia-India Helicopter Deal
    India's Hindustan Aeronautics rejects Russia's offer to jointly develop MS-21 airliner
    RUSSIA-INDIA MILITARY-TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE PROMOTES HINDUSTAN STABILITY
    BrahMos Aerospace to Be Indian DRDO’s Commercial Wing Abroad
    Tags:
    civilian aircraft, aircraft trainer, indigenous technology, cyber attack, HAL, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok