Register
21:21 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Neo-Nazi rally in Frankfort, Ky

    'Nazis in Your Neighborhood': New Online Map Shows Where US Neo-Fascists Live

    © AP Photo/ John Flavell
    Tech
    Get short URL
    309

    FashMaps, a self-described tool for "studying the presence of fascism around the world," has created a mapping system which tracks the physical location of users of Daily Stormer, an American neo-Nazi and white supremacist and commentary website.

    Launched in late January, FashMaps' map has accumulated details on the approximate location of some 700 of Daily Stormer's users, along with information summarizing their online activity, including the badge system created by the site's moderators for categories such as "Closeted Racist," "Enthusiast", "Anime Nazi" and more.

    Emphasizing that the website was created "for education, awareness, and research only," the service's 'About' section says that the collected user info was provided by the users themselves on forums, websites and social media, and that FashMaps "neither encourage[s] nor advocate[s] violence, stalking, harassment, the illegal collection of private information through any illegal means, or any other illegal activities."

    White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share
    White Supremacist Propaganda Spreads Like Wildfire on US College Campuses
    Created by a hacker and systems analyst who refers to himself only as 'Simon,' the service's approach is based in manually trawling through Daily Stormer's forums in a search for information on users' location, including information on physical meetings.

    Social media has been generally supportive of the initiative, with Twitter users posting a series sarcastic comments and movie quotes, and admitting that the map has led them to peruse the geographic area where they live for possible neo-Nazis.

    Others, however, warned that the maps could lead to legal consequences, or complained that there was no "Islamist terrorist and Antifa version."

    Related:

    UK Politicians Slam 'Thuggish' Protesters for Calling Tory MP a 'Fascist'
    The Profumo Affair: A German Mata Hari and a Fascist Father (PHOTOS)
    Large Scale Fascist Demonstrations in Warsaw But the World is Silent
    'We Never Forget Role of the Soviet Army': Netanyahu on Defeating Fascism
    Allende's Last Stand Against US-Supported Fascism in Chile in 1973
    Tags:
    neo-fascists, Neo-Nazi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok