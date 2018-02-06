Register
17:53 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Laptop

    Swedish University Offers ‘Ethical Hacking' Courses for 'Greater IT Security'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Royal Institute of Technology is seeking to dispel the stereotypical image of a hacker as an unsocial self-taught rebel working from a dark basement and wearing a hoodie by making the activity a scientific discipline.

    The Stockholm-based Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) has become Sweden's first university to start a course in "ethical hacking." In March, a new hacking course for businesses will complement its educational selection, its website reported.

    Training into an ethical hacker joining the "good side" involves five weeks of distance learning, in cooperation with professional security experts, system developers, system administrators and IT managers. According to KTH's own webpage, one of the assignments is to penetrate a fictitious business for specific documents.

    The idea of the course, which is aimed at boosting IT security, is to teach the students to think like a hacker. According to professor Pontus Jonsson, the man behind the course, companies may be protected from attacks only by learning a hacker's train of thought.

    "The vast majority of people are decent folks, and it is very important that the decent folks master these tricks — in order to better understand how to defend themselves. In this way, you get less vulnerable," Pontus Jonsson told Swedish Radio.

    Cyber sex
    CC0
    Swedish Group Rises Against Wave of Porn Bots Flooding Social Networks
    According to the 2017 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report, 44 percent of ordinary consumers were exposed to some type of hacking in the past 12 months. The most common types of hack attacks involved credit card fraud, computer viruses and stolen passwords.

    In the corporate world, an attack can be even more devastating. For instance, a massive hack attack against the Danish shipping giant Maersk in the summer of 2017 cost it DKK 2.4 billion ($330 million).

    According to Jonsson, the threats make it even more important to spread the knowledge of hacking.

    "It is important that as many people as possible have this knowledge, instead of a small number on the dark side calling the shots while everyone else is unaware," Pontus Jonsson told Swedish Radio.

    READ ALSO: Sweden Starts Anti-'Fake News' Body for Mental Defense Against 'Russian Threat'

    To stress the importance of preventing hack attacks, the Swedish State Foundation for Strategic Research has for the first time ever earmarked over SEK 300 million ($38 million) on IT security.

    In neighboring Norway, courses in "ethical hacking" are offered by the Norwegian University for Science and Technology (NTNU).

    Related:

    Sweden Starts Anti-'Fake News' Body for Mental Defense Against 'Russian Threat'
    Tags:
    ethics code, ethical hackers, Hacking, hack attacks, KTH, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok