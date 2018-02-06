Register
17:53 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Android

    Mine It to the Limit! New Malware Turns Android Devices Into Crypto-Slaves

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New malware forces devices to mine the Monero cryptocurrency, slowing them down and discharging the batteries. All Android OS based devices may be vulnerable.

    A new botnet has emerged and is aggressively spreading among Android devices, including smartphones, Smart TVs and TV top boxes, via the Android Debug Bridge (ADB), according to the information from Qihoo 360's Network Security Research Lab (NetLab). The number of infected devices has grown to over 7,000 and is increasing rapidly, with malicious software acting like a computer worm that is trying to spread to any uninfected device it can reach.

    READ MORE: Russia's Kaspersky Lab Sends Stern Warning to Porn Lovers

    After the malware gets in, it starts mining Monero and looking for other Android-based devices in the network with an open 5555 port, which is used for debugging purposes and usually closed by default. If it finds one, malware uses the privileges this port gives to covertly install a copy of itself into the victim’s smartphone or TV, where it starts the cycle all over again.

    READ MORE: US Cybersecurity Agency Accuses North Korea of Cryptocurrency Cyber Heist

    According to NetLab, the ADB.miner (name given by the Lab itself) most of infected devices are situated in China and South Korea. According to its researchers, the new miner has inherited parts of its code from another malware that targeted Linux OSs, which served as a basis for the Android OS.

    Related:

    'Cyber Hurricane': Millions of Devices Infected in Rapidly Replicating Botnet
    Porn Malware Discovered in Google Play Game Apps, Some Aimed at Children
    Kaspersky Lab Busts New 'Smartphone Terminator' Malware
    Russian Central Bank Registered Attack By BadRabbit Malware
    Rise of the Biohackers: Researchers Encode Malware in DNA Strands in World First
    Tags:
    smartphone, smartphones, botnet, computer virus, worm, Malware, Android, Alphabet Inc, South Korea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok