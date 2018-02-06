Chatty Robot Muted for Interrupting Turkish Minister (VIDEO)

A robot developed by Turkish engineers was reprogrammed after it repeatedly interrupted the country’s Minister of Communications Ahmet Arslan during his speech.
The robot, named “Sanbot,” interjected multiple times while the minister was addressing the participants of a Safer Internet Day event at a technology center in Ankara on Tuesday.
“Speak slowly, I do not understand what you said. What are you talking about?” said Sanbot which was also a presenter at the event, Hurriyet wrote.
Finally, angered by the unceremonious interruptions, Arslan gave orders to have the garrulous Sanbot silenced.
Robot, sık sık bakanın sözünü kesince: 'Gereğini yapın lütfen' https://t.co/juMcoxOcPV pic.twitter.com/JnoFpfcsFW— Hurriyet.com.tr (@Hurriyet) 6 февраля 2018 г.
“Dear friends, it is clear someone should get the robot under control. Please, do what is necessary,” Arslan.
Sanbot was muted and, after the minister had finished, was reformatted.
