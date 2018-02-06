Register
11:41 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Solar system

    We Are Close to Extracting Water in Space - Russian Researcher

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The director of the Scientific-Educational Center for Innovative Mining Technologies of the Moscow-based National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS), Pavel Ananyev, spoke with RIA Novosti about space drilling rigs, water extraction on the Moon and 3D printers at space stations.

    Question: You are one of the founding members of the Space Placer Miners club, which includes representatives from the NUST MISIS Mining Institute, senior officials from Tomsk State University, Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics and several other Russian technology institutes. What are you currently working on jointly?

    Pavel Ananyev: On our own, we are currently promoting the development of a raw materials space base. Today this issue remains closed for discussion in Russia, as international law prohibits all countries and companies from mining natural space resources. Space is considered mankind's common heritage, and it is regulated by relevant law.

    READ MORE: Price War in Space: India Adopts Technologies to Reduce Satellite Launch Cost

    It is true that every country has a right to explore space; however, no one has the right to appropriate space resources. This law is respected by all countries, with the exception of two — the US, which two years ago adopted national legislation allowing private companies to extract mineral resources in space, and Luxembourg, where the government adopted a respective law and now encourages development in this area.

    No one has "space mined" so far, but in five to ten years science will start addressing this issue more actively. Meanwhile, space mining and processing is a huge international market worth $3 trillion.

    Question: What do Russian miners hope to accomplish? What will you be searching for in space?

    Pavel Ananyev: American attempts to extract mineral resources like platinum and gold aside, it is possible to find in outer space a ten-meter asteroid so rich in gold that its content would equal our entire planet's gold reserves.

    Our main goal is to use these resources to build research bases in space and the Earth's orbit without violating international law. Today, 99 percent of the payload delivered into the Earth's orbit is fuel. If we start extracting water from the lunar soil and found on natural space objects, and start producing hydrogen-based fuel up there, it will make space exploration hundreds of times cheaper, and change the entire paradigm of space technology.

    Question: What has been done at NUST MISIS Scientific-Educational Center for Innovative Mining Technologies to achieve this goal?

    Pavel Ananyev: We have already created a technical device allowing us to imitate the lunar soil. This soil is fundamentally different from the Earth's. The main difference is that even with the same mineral composition, this soil will build up a strong electric charge, which will cause it to stick on wheels, compromise the safety of electronics and so forth. Today we already have the possibility of conducting tests in conditions close to those of the Moon's environment.

    Moreover, we are currently developing an automated drilling rig, which will be necessary for exploration missions on natural objects in space.

    READ MORE: UK Companies Seek Cooperation With Russia in Space Technologies — Lawmaker

    One more important area of focus at NUST MISIS is flash smelting: evaporation, separation and crystallization of soil and rock for obtaining metals (powders) for 3D printers in space. Using flash smelting, scientists can extract metals directly and thus bypass mining, enrichment and processing, which is important, since we cannot afford to build the same complex metal-processing facilities in space that we have on Earth.

    Question: Why should mankind pursue this goal? Don't we have enough to deal with on Earth?

    Pavel Ananyev: Digital manufacturing, artificial intelligence, globalization — all these things will lead to the point when mankind will get bored with the Earth. Eventually we will ask the question: what should we develop next, what should we explore? There will only be two answers left: the oceans and space.

    Related:

    Pentagon Seeking New Technologies in Preparation for Space Wars
    Indian Space Agency Successfully Launches Country's 100th Satellite
    Russian Space Firm Declassifies Report on 1973 Moon Landing of Lunokhod-2 Rover
    Italy's First Female Astronaut: 'No Room for Conflicts in Space'
    Tags:
    space exploration, water, space, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok