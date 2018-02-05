Register
23:01 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Illustration of NASA’s planned Low Boom Flight Demonstration aircraft as outlined during the project’s Preliminary Design Review last week.

    NASA’s Quiet Supersonic Jet Finally Ready for Flight Demo (VIDEO)

    © NASA/Lockheed Martin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    242

    Following decades of research, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has completed lab testing for a supersonic aircraft that can achieve supersonic speed without the “boom” of breaking the sound barrier, but with just a softer thump.

    The advance brings supersonic travel one step closer to commercial viability, Futurism reported.

    Long, overnight international flights could be a thing of the past.
    © Flickr/ Brian Rogers
    Airbus Wants Supersonic Jet to Fly Four Times Faster Than Speed of Sound

    The initial design review for the experimental plane completed testing in a 2.5-meter by 2-meter supersonic wind tunnel in late January at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The successful testing cleared the way for NASA to move ahead on testing the X-plane demonstrator in actual flight.

    The Quiet Supersonic Transport (QueSST) aircraft's primary mission objective is to "fly at supersonic speeds, but create a soft ‘thump' instead of the disruptive sonic boom."

    The Anglo-French-developed supersonic passenger aircraft, Concorde, zipped passengers from London to New York in about 3.5 hours instead of the normal seven to eight hour flight time. The aircraft's loud boom during take-off and over the skies of populated areas, though, led to community protests complaining of noise pollution and outright bans on the Concorde from flying through their airspace.

    The QueSST program's next step is to hire a contractor to build the piloted, single-engine aircraft, with the goal of taking flight around 2021.

    "Supersonics has been a dream for a long time — cut your travel time in half. It's a good industry for the US to be getting into. Subsonic commercial airplanes are being built worldwide now. We need some new markets, some new vehicles," says Peter Coen, commercial supersonic technology program manager at NASA.

    Related:

    Supersonic Projectile for US Missile Defense Ready for Testing
    Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works, Aerion Aircraft Seek Supersonic Business Jet
    Has India Secretly Supplied Vietnam with 6,000-pound Supersonic Missiles?
    South Korea Developing Near-Supersonic Advanced Ground Transport
    Speed for the Masses: Startup Raises $33M to Test Commercial Supersonic Aircraft
    Tags:
    supersonic passenger plane, Concorde, NASA, Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok