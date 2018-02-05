Register
05:42 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012

    Axolotl DNA Sequence Promises Bone Regeneration, Other Health Benefits

    © REUTERS/ National Human Genome Research Institute
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Have you ever wondered what it’s like to grow a new hand? Organ regeneration is one step closer now, as scientists have decoded the genome of the wily little axolotl.

    Scientists have reported decoding the axolotl genome — a creature that is an exotic-looking Mexican salamander known for its unique and stunning ability to regrow new limbs, complete with bones, nerves, everything needed. Most species, by comparison, would be happy if a wound at least heals and gets covered with a layer of unsightly scar tissue.

    Iberian ribbed newt
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Peter Halasz / Iberian ribbed newt
    Sequenced Salamander Genome May Hint at Human Tissue Regeneration
    Even though this extreme regenerative capability long made axolotls one of biologists' favorite pets, the exact mechanism has puzzled scientists for more than a century.

    Now, a group of scientists from the DFG-Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden at the TU Dresden; and the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG); led by Elly Tanaka, from Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna, have brought the technology one step closer.

    The team reportedly decoded the entire genome of this unique amphibia. According to the scientists, the axolotl enjoys one of the longest genomes in known biology and cert    ainly the longest genome to be decoded yet: consisting of 32 billion base pairs, more than ten times larger than the human genome a about 3 billion. What makes it worse, however, is that there are lots of repetitive sequences that make the genome assembly process difficult.

    ​What finally enabled the decoding of the genome was the PacBio-platform —  a sequencing technology that produces long reads to span large repetitive regions — deployed at the Dresden Concept Genome Center, a joint operation between the MPI-CBG and the TU Dresden, Phys.org reported. A total of 72,435,954 reads were sequenced, and specialized software systems, developed expressly for the task by Gene Myers (MPI-CBG) and Siegfried Schloissnig with his team in Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS), were implemented to reassemble the genome from those millions of pieces.

    So far the scientists have identified several features unique to the axolotl.

    "Researchers found that several genes that only exist in axolotl and other amphibian species are expressed in regenerating limb tissue," Phys.org reported. "Most strikingly, an essential developmental gene named PAX3 is completely missing from the genome, and its functions have been taken over by another gene termed PAX7. Both genes play key roles in muscle and neural development."

    The axolotl genome requires further research. The whole sequence has been published online for scientists to study, as a means to distribute data publicly to bring humanity closer to growing new appendages.

    "We now have the map in our hands to investigate how complicated structures such as legs can be regrown," said Sergej Nowoshilow, co-author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at the IMP.

    "This is a turning point for the community of scientists working with axolotl, a real milestone in a research adventure that started more than 150 years ago."

    Tags:
    genome sequencing, regeneration, salamander, axolotl, Germany, Heidelberg, Dresden, Austria, Vienna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok