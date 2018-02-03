Register
20:47 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bitcoin

    Future of Bitcoin: From 'Get Rich Quick' Schemes to Improving People's Lives

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Most experts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s market price in 2018, while some claim it will decline as the cryptocurrency faces new challenges and regulations.

    Last year was so-far the most successful for Bitcoin, with its market price skyrocketing from roughly $1,000 to $20,000 per coin at its peak. 2018, on the contrary, has been off to a rough start, as the cryptocurrency lost almost half its value.

    According to most of the experts interviewed by the International Business Times (IBT), the market price for Bitcoin will partially restore after a dramatic decline, with an average predicted value of $14,000. Some optimists even go as far as to say Bitcoin can reach $50,000 in value in 2018, like Spencer Bogart, partner at Blockchain Capital, who told CNBC that institutional investors may play a key role in its future.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for Second Time in January

    Some of them point out, though, that Bitcoin is not merely a financial instrument, but also an ambitious project that, according to Jeremy Epstein, CEO of Never Stop Marketing, “will impact how society operates going forward.” Matthew Peterson, chief marketing officer at Jive Communications, adds that in the future, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will drastically change their roles:

    “…cryptocurrencies are revolutionary ideas that are currently camouflaged in get-rich quick schemes. Once the initial speculative state dies down a bit and we start to see real improvements in people lives (faster transactions, safer wealth storage, automated contracts, etc) […] we are seeing the beginning of a better […] financial system for the people of the world,” says Matthew in his interview with IBT.

    However, some experts are less optimistic, pointing out that Bitcoin will have to work on its legitimacy next year and it’ll take some time to regain the trust of buyers after drastic and sudden drops in its value. Others predict upcoming problems with governmental regulations and difficulties, underlying the technology behind Bitcoin.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Plunges to $8,155 on Track for Worst Week Since 2013

    The lowest forecast for Bitcoin’s price has so-far been from Joshua Gordon-Blake, vice president of global partnerships at Pangea Money Transfer, who claimed in his interview with IBT that the popular cryptocurrency will drop to $900 per coin in the current quarter. At the end of January, David Garrity, chief executive officer at GVA Research LLC, gave Bloomberg a more moderately pessimistic scenario for the Bitcoin — $5,000.

    Bitcoin has recently fallen below the psychologically significant threshold of $9,000 and has thus-far not recovered.

    Related:

    George Soros Hates Trump and Bitcoin. Why?
    Bitcoin Foundation to Sputnik: Cryptocurrencies No Bubble, But Set to Trade Down
    'Good B': Ethereum Rating Soars Above Bitcoin on Agency Report
    No Bitcoin, No Cry: Apple Cofounder Got Cold Feet and Sold All His Coins
    Bitcoin May Become Digital Equivalent of Gold – Blockchain Architect
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, new technology, Bitcoin, market, trading, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    Go-Go, Girls! Beauty of Russian Cheerleaders
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok