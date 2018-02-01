Putin Gives Nod to Creation of Russian Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle

"As for the super heavy-lift launch vehicle, there is one good piece of news — this week, the Russian president has signed a decree that launching facilities for a super heavy class space rocket will be created at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. Three stages are defined. In the first stage, in 2018-2019, an outline design should be made," he said.
Komarov added that from the end of 2019 Roscosmos will have to form a subprogram, which will be included in the Federal Space Program 2016-2025.
In August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that first flight tests of Russia's super heavy-lift launch vehicle should be scheduled for 2027 as opposed to the earlier reported date — 2030. Among other purposes, Russia intends to use a new SHLLV to put the projected Deep Space Gateway cislunar space station into orbit.
