Once in a Lifetime: WATCH Super Blue Moon Lunar Eclipse

The January 31 super, blue and blood moon passing through Earth’s shadow is the first such event in some 150 years.

The celestial event is known as a lunar trifecta, the combination of a super moon, a total lunar eclipse and a blue moon.

People in western Canada, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia and parts of eastern Asia will — weather permitting — see a full lunar eclipse (the blood moon) that is also a supermoon (when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth) and, somewhat lyrically, a second full moon in one month (the storied ‘blue moon').

