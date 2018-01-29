Register
08:14 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nissan

    WATCH: Traditional Japanese Inn Wows Guests With Self-Parking Nissan Slippers

    Nissan
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A state-of-the-art hotel in the resort town of Hakone, Japan, effectively brings together traditional furnishings and Nissan technology for guests’ maximum comfort.

    At first glance, the ProPILOT Park Ryokan may look like any other traditional Japanese inn where guests are expected to take off their shoes and put on a pair of slippers before walking into the Tatami room, furnished with low tables and floor cushions for sitting.

    But guess what — these hi-tech slippers, tables and cushions are all fitted with a special version of Nissan's ProPILOT Park autonomous parking technology. Tiny wheels, a motor and multiple sensors allow them to "drive" around the inn's wooden lobby floors and automatically return to their designated spots when not in use. All you ever have to do is push a button!

    The inn, known for its view of Mount Fuji, utilizes a simplified version of the technology Nissan uses in its latest release of the all-battery electric Leaf vehicle that can navigate into parking spots without any human driver.

    Nissan spokesman Nick Maxfield said that the self-driving slippers are meant to inspire innovation.

    "The self-parking slippers are meant to raise awareness of automated driving technologies, and their potential, non-driving applications," he said, as cited by Independent.

    Related:

    Dark Side of Nissan: Automaker Unveils Star Wars-Themed Vehicles
    'Eye It, Try It, Buy It': Golden Nissan and Other Posh Rides at Dubai Motor Show
    The Times They Are a-Changin’ - Nissan Workers in Mississippi Refuse to Unionize
    Tags:
    slippers, parking, Automated vehicles, Nissan, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok