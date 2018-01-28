Alleged Photos of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Leak Ahead of February Release

People have been wondering what the highly anticipated version of the Galaxy smartphones will look like – and now they know.

Samsung was planning to unveil its Galaxy S9 at the Mobile World Congress next month, but its design has been revealed in a fresh leak. Photographs quickly spread online, allowing netizens to check them out before the device’s launch date. The new version of the Galaxy is expected to have an extremely powerful rear-facing camera, and according to Evan Blass, who uploaded the images but referred to an unidentified source, “in selfie mode there are animated avatars kinda animoji.” Their primary 12-megapixel cameras will also allow it to film “super slow-mo” videos.

As technology news hub VentureBeat noted, the 5.8-inch S9 and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus won’t be “significant departures from their predecessors,” while the major difference between them lies in their memory configurations: with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for the S9 Plus. However, the S9 will have the same configurations as last generation, i.e. 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The leak triggered a barrage of tweets, with some falling in love with the new version…

Thanks for the leak @evleaks! My next phone, without a doubt. — Thanasis159 (@Thanasis159) 26 января 2018 г.

I can't wait to preorder the s9+ for my son. It'll be a great upgrade for him, coming from the s7. Happy Friday Evan! — Jacqueline Ardoline (@JacqueArdo) 26 января 2018 г.

Such a beauty — Makinde Fagbemi (@Mastarcard) 26 января 2018 г.

…while others see no difference:

No, those are the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. 😂 — Sisir Kovuri (@sisir360) 26 января 2018 г.

This is madness, Samsung galaxy S9 look the same as S8. — thomasngwamba (@thomas_ngwamba) 27 января 2018 г.

Same design, only more powerful. Having high hopes for its camera performance. — Robin Sinha (@RobSin91) 26 января 2018 г.

I don't see any difference, honestly — Gamer_Ritesh (@ByDefault_Gamer) 26 января 2018 г.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are expected to begin shipping on March 16.