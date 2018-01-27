Register
00:30 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image distributed on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, Lyft's new Amp glows on the dashboard of a car in San Francisco.

    Lyft Investigating Claims Drivers Spied on Famous Customers by Accessing Data

    © AP Photo/ Josh Edelson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Thursday, Lyft confirmed that it was launching an investigation into claims that its employees were abusing clearances that allowed them to look into customer information.

    Lyft Initially confirmed the investigation to The Information, and released a statement to the outlet doubling down that "maintaining the trust of passengers and drivers is fundamental."

    "The specific allegations in this post would be a violation of Lyft's policies and a cause for termination," the statement noted, adding that the company has not yet brought in a legal team to assess the situation. "We are conducting an investigation into the matter."

    Lyft became aware of the alleged offenses after a person identifying themselves as an employee tipped the company off in an anonymous post on Blind, an app that allows employees to comment on their workplaces without being identified, Gizmodo reported.

    Uber logo
    © AFP 2018/ Mark Ralston
    Privacy Alert: Uber Now Tracks Passengers After They’ve Been Dropped Off

    The anonymous employee reported in their post that they'd witnessed Lyft workers repeatedly look up information pertaining to former romantic partners, checking to see if their current partners had arrived at a destination they'd said they were going to and even stalk "attractive people" that they'd met.

    Shockingly, the post also stated that one employee "bragged about having Zuck's phone from using our data" — "Zuck" in this scenario would be 33-year-old Mark Zuckerberg. The Blind post also revealed that it was a common practice by some employees to look up rider ratings at Lyft and other companies.

    The anonymous user also spilled the beans on one worker that boasted about collecting information on Hollywood actresses and porn stars.

    So what made the Lyft employee want to share their intel, you ask? According to the post, they were fed up with the ongoing abuse.

    "This has bothered me for way too long and it's gone unchanged for too long for me to not say anything," the post read. "The abuse I've seen needs to be curbed and access restricted."

    This, however, is not the first time that employees of a ride-sharing company have been found to be abusing the system. In 2014, workers at Uber were found to have misused the company's "God View" system, which allowed them to track passengers in real-time. According to New York Magazine, one of the alleged victims in the Uber case was none other than Beyoncé Knowles.

    The workers who violated their clearances at Uber were ultimately fired.

    Related:

    Need a Ride? San Francisco to Determine if Lyft, Uber Are Public Nuisance
    'Everybody Already Knew': 'Matter of Common Sense' Uber Court Decision Welcomed
    Uber Slapped by EU Court of Justice, Officially Ruled as Transport Firm
    Hush: Uber Paid Hacker $100K to Keep Quiet About Breach
    ‘Dirty Little Secret of Corporate America’: Uber Accused of Industrial Espionage
    Tags:
    uber driver, Lyft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok