Touching the Future: New Pornhub Sex Toys Can Sync With Interactive Adult Videos

Apparently not being content with dominating the world of digital pornography, Pornhub has launched a foray into the physical world as well by introducing a new line of smart sex toys.

The world’s largest pornography website launched a new line of smart sex toys that can actually synchronize with digital adult content.

The product line was produced by a UK lingerie and sex toy company called Ann Summers, and includes the Virtual Rabbit vibrator the Virtual Blowbot Stroker masturbation assistant and the Virtual Blowbot Turbo Stroker.

The price for the devices ranges from $200 to $332.

What makes this toys so special however is the fact that they can be synchronized with videos in Pornhub’s interactive section or even with other such toys “so that partners can use them in tandem,” Gizmodo reports.

All devices use the same color scheme as the orange-and-black Pornhub logo and, according to Gizmodo, bear a strange resemblance to industrial tools.