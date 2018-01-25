Touching the Future: New Pornhub Sex Toys Can Sync With Interactive Adult Videos

The world’s largest pornography website launched a new line of smart sex toys that can actually synchronize with digital adult content.
The product line was produced by a UK lingerie and sex toy company called Ann Summers, and includes the Virtual Rabbit vibrator the Virtual Blowbot Stroker masturbation assistant and the Virtual Blowbot Turbo Stroker.
What makes this toys so special however is the fact that they can be synchronized with videos in Pornhub’s interactive section or even with other such toys “so that partners can use them in tandem,” Gizmodo reports.
All devices use the same color scheme as the orange-and-black Pornhub logo and, according to Gizmodo, bear a strange resemblance to industrial tools.
