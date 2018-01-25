WATCH Chinese Scientists Show First Ever Primate Clones

A bold new experiment may open a new era in cloning as scientists in China have apparently succeeded in cloning primates.

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience have unveiled their latest achievement – a pair of identical long-tailed macaques named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua which are the first primates ever to be cloned from a non-embryonic cell.

The scientists have apparently implemented the same technique that was employed two decades ago to clone the legendary Dolly the sheep — somatic cell nuclear transfer — and their experiment may actually pave the way for cloning humans.