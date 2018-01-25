Register
03:37 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, center, announces the vote was approved to repeal net neutrality, next to Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, left, who voted no, and Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, who voted yes, at the FCC, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (File)

    Congressional Watchdog to Investigate Net Neutrality Comment Fraud

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Millions of Americans left comments on the prospect of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) rolling back protections for net neutrality in December - including some dead Americans. Now, a Congressional watchdog is reviewing the many reports that comments favoring the repeal were faked by spammers and identity thieves.

    In the last months of 2017, almost 22 million comments were posted on the FCC's website as their landmark vote on net neutrality internet protections came up. Net neutrality proponents claim that many of the comments supporting the rollback that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai favored were from fake accounts and spammers.

    The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    California Attorney General Sues FCC Over Net Neutrality Ruling

    The Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced that they'd be reviewing the possibilities of fraud and/or identity theft during the FCC's ruling in a letter to Representative Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ).

    The GAO said that they would review the "extent and pervasiveness of fraud and the misuse of American identities" during the FCC deliberations over the next five months.

    The letter is dated January 9 and was revealed to the public on Wednesday. In December, Pallone and eight other Democratic Party congressional Representatives requested that the GAO investigate the claims, which were widely disseminated across social media.

    Net neutrality advocates received welcome news when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler announced his plan to strictly regulate Internet service providers.
    Joseph Gruber
    California, Nebraska, Washington Legislators Propose Net Neutrality Protections

    "We understand that the FCC's rulemaking process requires it to address all comments it receives, regardless of who submits them," the members wrote at the time. "However, we do not believe any outside parties should be permitted to generate any comments to any federal governmental entity using information it knows to be false, such as the identities of those submitting the comments."

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that his office analyzed the comments and over 2 million of them misused Americans' identities. The Pew Research Center claimed that more than half the comments appeared to include false information.

    Meanwhile, an independent analysis by consulting firm Emprata found that 98.5 percent of the verifiably real comments were opposed to the planned repeal.

    An activist holds a digital protest sign at a vigil at the White House to save net neutrality on November 6, 2014
    © Flickr/ Stephen Melkisethian
    US Tech Giants Target FCC Over Net Neutrality Plan

    The GAO, which is tasked with independent, nonpartisan audits and investigations of Congress, also agreed to investigate alleged distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against the FCC comment system. They found that there was not enough evidence to determine that the attacks, claimed by Pai, actually happened.

    These claims did not stop Pai and the other two Republican FCC commissioners from voting to repeal net neutrality protections.

    Since then, 22 states, including New York, have filed lawsuits against the FCC to block the planned repeal. A bill to overturn the FCC vote is picking up steam in the Senate, but is unlikely to pass due to the Republican control of the House of Representatives and the White House.

    A woman hold a sign that reads Stop Corporate Greed during a protest at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    FCC Votes to Overturn Obama-Era Net Neutrality Regulations

    Pai claimed that the vote simply rolled back intrusive regulations put in place by the Obama White House in 2015. However, those regulations were only passed after the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that FCC regulations on the internet, passed in 2010, were against the Communications Act of 1934 because they could only be applied to "common carriers." The internet was considered an "information provider" and therefore not privy to those protections.

    As a result, the FCC reclassified the internet as a "common carrier" in 2015, and then switched it back in December 2017.

    Related:

    Over 20 US States Reportedly File Lawsuits Over Net Neutrality Repeal
    XXX Rated Example: Teaching About Net Neutrality Through Porn
    US Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules 'Blow' to Media Freedom - OSCE
    US Regulators' Vote to End Net Neutrality Draws Opposition From Congress
    Activists: FCC Net Neutrality Decision Heralds End of ‘Free and Equal’ Internet
    Tags:
    identity theft, fraud, net neutrality, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Frank Pallone Jr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok