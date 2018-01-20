Register
18:33 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Terrafugia TR-X

    Flying Segways & Bathtubs: Modern World's Top 5 Personal Flying Devices (VIDEOs)

    © Photo: Terrafugia
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The French company Zapata, which first brought hydroflight to the world, has tested its new machine, named Zapata Ezfly. Sputnik has taken a look at the craziest flying vehicles that are poised to replace self-driving cars as the hottest trend.

    Zapata Ezfly

    Zapata tested a jet-powered aerial “Segway,” which looks like a small platform equipped with a series of jet thrusters and two handgrips to push you through the air, with a top speed of 80 mph. The Ezfly is built on the basis of Franky Zapata’s Flyboard Air, which kicked-off this whole venture for the company. While it may seem that it is the “Segway of the sky” that anyone can fly, with riders requiring little training to control the flying hoverboard, this may be deceptive. Unlike the Flyboard Air, a rider does not strap his boots in, but rather just stands on the platform while hanging onto the control sticks.

    While the training session was conducted in October 2017 in Texas, the footage was uploaded to YouTube only on January 18.

    Flying Bathtub

    Probably everyone wants to get home as quickly as possible after a long day at work so they can enjoy a long soak in the bathtub. Now, The Real Life Guys have taken this desire and devised an even better solution! With their creation you won’t even have to wait get home; you can easily jump into the passenger-capable drone, which is, by the way, also a bathtub that will “fly” you home. These 20-year-old German twins, whose idea may seem absurd on the surface, claim that “life is for strange adventures.” They have definitely proven their point.

    It appears, though, that they had to process a lot of information and put significant effort into learning how to create this outrageous contraption, using a metal frame holding the bath and supporting the motor and propellers.

    Naturally, the first test flight revealed certain shortcomings in weight distribution that could lead to water splashing onto the heads of people below, or a crash and hospitalization for the brave soul taking his aerial bath. When they had successfully tackled this tricky issue, they carried out a human flight, albeit the bath wasn’t filled with water; while a pilot controlled the flight from the ground.

    Terrafugia Transition & TF-X

    A cute-as-a-bug car will fly you straight into the future thanks to the Massachusetts-based aerospace/automobile company Terrafugia. Terrafugia Transition, first tested in 2009, appears to be a prototype automobile-aircraft, which is designed as a roadworthy, wing-folding, two-seat flying car. In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted a “light sport aircraft” weight exemption to the vehicle, making it one of the first commercially viable flying-car concepts.

    Terrfaugia Transition
    © Photo: Terrfaugia
    Terrfaugia Transition

    The company promises that the Transition will have a cruise range of 400 miles in the air, with top speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, and will drive at highway speeds on the ground.

    Terrafugia has shown that it has yet more in store when it presented The TF-X flying car, which, unlike Transition, will be a four-seat, vertical takeoff and landing electric vehicle, having a cruise range of 500 miles in the air, with top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. According to the company, the price is expected to be “consistent with high-end luxury cars.”

    The company expects to deliver its first flying car to the market in 2019, but has not disclosed the purchase price. Terrafugia has also announced plans to launch a vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing by the year 2025.

    Kitty Hawk Flyer

    The Kitty Hawk company, which is backed by Google co-founder Larry Page and headed by Google X founder Sebastian Thrun, has almost made the dream of owning a flying vehicle come true. They have introduced a hi-tech aircraft prototype called the Kitty Hawk Flyer, which was successfully tested in San Francisco in April 2017.

    This all-electric version is designed only for use over water, and looks more like a human-sized drone rather than flying car. The company equipped the vehicle with two rotors on all four sides, with a total of eight; the pilot appears to sit on top of the aircraft while using a joystick to control the flight. The Flyer can reach speeds of up to 25 mph, but is only for recreational purposes. The FAA rated it as an ultralight aircraft, which means that no pilot license is required to operate it.

    Kitty Hawk Flyer
    © Photo: Youtube / Kitty Hawk
    Kitty Hawk Flyer

    Cormorant

    Israeli company Urban Aeronautics, which specializes in vertical take-off and landing vehicles, tested the Cormorant (formerly known as AirMule), a single-engine unmanned craft, in 2015. According to the company’s statement, internal lift rotors “enable the Cormorant to fly inside obstructed (e.g. mountainous, wooded, urban) terrain where helicopters are unable to operate,” and will be used in search and rescue operations.  The aircraft is said to be able to ferry in excess of 500 kilograms of cargo per sortie with a 50 kilometer, capable of delivering about 6,000 kilograms over a 24 hour period.

    Cormorant UAV
    © Photo: Tactical Robotics LTD.
    Cormorant UAV
    Tags:
    electric aircraft, electric vehicles, flying car
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok