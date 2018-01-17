Bitcoin Falls to $10,000 on Bitstamp Exchange for First Time Since December

The first decentralized digital currency has lost almost a half of its price in December.

Bitcoin fell over seven percent on Bitstamp exchange on wednesday. Still the crypto currency costs almost ten times as much as it did a year ago.The cryptocurrency has recently been ob the decrease.

BITCOIN FALLS TO $10,000 ON BITSTAMP EXCHANGE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE DEC. 1, DOWN CLOSE TO HALF FROM ITS PEAK pic.twitter.com/jTNP7lE6Sp — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) 17 января 2018 г.

​The news comes amid reports that China aims to block virtual currency trading. At the same time, South Korea is seeking to ban such business entirely.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW