Bitcoin Falls to $10,000 on Bitstamp Exchange for First Time Since December

Bitcoin fell over seven percent on Bitstamp exchange on wednesday. Still the crypto currency costs almost ten times as much as it did a year ago.The cryptocurrency has recently been ob the decrease.
BITCOIN FALLS TO $10,000 ON BITSTAMP EXCHANGE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE DEC. 1, DOWN CLOSE TO HALF FROM ITS PEAK pic.twitter.com/jTNP7lE6Sp— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) 17 января 2018 г.
The news comes amid reports that China aims to block virtual currency trading. At the same time, South Korea is seeking to ban such business entirely.
