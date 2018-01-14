Register
22:44 GMT +314 January 2018
    Crypto-Sex! This Crazy Blockchain App Ensures Legal Consent

    A new app developed by a Dutch enterprise creates legally binding agreements for people who want to enjoy having sex without the worry of dealing with any unpleasant aftermath.

    A Dutch company called LegalThings has developed a new app that allows a couple to verify consent before engaging in sexual intercourse – a consent verified via blockchain.

    "While you're protected by law, litigating any offenses through court is nearly impossible in reality. LegalFling creates a legally binding agreement, which means any offense is a breach of contract. By using the Live Contracts protocol, your private agreement is verifiable using the blockchain and enforceable with a single click," a disclaimer posted on the company website says.

    If a person wants to spend a night of passion with his or her fling but is worried about possible unwanted consequences, all he or she has to do is open the app and send a request which contains details like sexual preferences, do's and don'ts.

    "#metoo dominated Twitter in 2017. Sweden is going to implement a new law that requires explicit consent before sexual contact. More countries are following their example. Sex should not only be fun. It should also be safe for everyone. Asking someone to sign a contract before the fun starts is a little uncomfortable. A simple swipe is easy as 1,2,3," the company remarks.

    The app’s agreement is legally binding and verifiable through the blockchain, and also has clauses that protect the parties involved against "unwanted videos, withholding information about STDs and offensive porn reenactment."

    "LegalFling is also good to have around when your fling turns into something steady. Think of a spicy photo or video you made with your partner. You don't want that to go viral when the relationship ends. We've added these as extra possible clauses one should consent with before the act, so your fun is not shared with the rest of the world afterwards," the company website states.

    sex, mobile app, blockchain technology, Netherlands
