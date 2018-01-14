'Gram' Scam: Swindlers Start Forging Telegram Cryptocurrency

Users of the instant messaging service Telegram are reportedly receiving fake e-mail letters urging them to take part in the launch of the Gram crypto currency and the Telegram Open Network blockchain platform.

The Telegram channel Kod Durova (Code of Durov) has reported that fake members of the Telegram Open Network (TON) team have been offering to sell the Gram crypto currency to "selected users" at a price of 15 cents each.

In the e-mails, fraudsters claimed that the coin will be allegedly placed on a stock exchange as of February 1, 2018.

They urged all those interested in the offer to visit the fake project's website which was registered by anonymous users on January 6, 2018 by anonymous users, according to the service of registration of domain names.

In early January, the TechCrunch website reported Telegram's plans to launch its own crypto currency and third-generation blockchain platform.

According to TechCrunch, the company expects to raise up to 500 million dollars in the pre-initial coin offering sale "at a potential total token value in the range of three billion dollars to five billion dollars.

Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov is yet to comment on the issue. In December, he tweeted that all official information is only published on the Telegram's official website.