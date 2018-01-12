Register
15:57 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Researchers Find Thick Sheets of Ice Hiding Under Martian Surface

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The layers of ice discovered on Mars could serve as a life-saving source of water for human explorers of the Red Planet, NASA scientists believe.

    The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has discovered ice sheets 300-feet-thick running just below the Martian surface.

    Eight such geological formations with thick ice hiding very close to the surface have already been found on the Red Planet, and are seen by scientists as a valuable resource for potential human explorers of the faraway planet.

    "We've found a new window into the ice for study, which we hope will be of interest to those interested in all aspects of ice on Mars and its history," Colin Dundas, a member of the US Geological Survey's Astrogeology Science Center in Arizona, said, NDTV reported.

    Mars is believed to contain huge amounts of ice, but this is the first time that ice layers this thick have been detected.

    This Image obtained January 31, 2016 from NASA shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover vehicle at Namib Dune, where the rover's activities included scuffing into the dune with a wheel and scooping samples of sand for laboratory analysis.
    © AFP 2018/ HO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Bio-Traces on Mars? NASA's Curiosity-Filmed Objects 'Pique Our Curiosity' Indeed
    Images obtained by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter have helped researchers locate traces of ice cropping out in small craters, glaciers and ice sheets.

    "The high-resolution data has greatly improved our understanding of various ice-related land forms," Dundas noted.

    Scientists hope that the ice sheets' proximity to the surface will facilitate their being studied using robots.

    "This subsurface ice could contain valuable records of the Martian climate, just like the Greenland and Antarctic ice cores," said Susan Conway, a planetary scientist at the University of Nantes in France.

    In August, scientists obtained 2.7-million-year-old ice samples from Antarctica containing air bubbles, which offer evidence of climatic conditions before the ice ages began. They could also offer clues as to why they actually occurred.

    READ MORE: NASA Scientists: Mars Ice Deposit Ideal For First Colonies

    Human explorers might benefit too.

    "If we were to send humans to live on Mars for a substantial period of time, it would be a fantastic source of water," Matt Balme, a planetary scientist in Britain, said.

    Related:

    Bio-Traces on Mars? NASA's Curiosity-Filmed Objects 'Pique Our Curiosity' Indeed
    NASA Discovers Mars Ice Deposit the Size of Lake Superior
    Tags:
    air bubbles, source of water, ice sheets, discovery, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Nantes University, US Geological Survey (USGS), Colin Dundas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok