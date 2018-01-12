Zuckerberg Announces New Changes to Facebook

"As we roll this out, you'll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media. And the public content you see more will be held to the same standard — it should encourage meaningful interactions between people," Mark Zuckerberg wrote.
It would take months to introduce the changes, Zuckerberg said in the post, adding he expected people to spend less time on Facebook and some other types of engagement to go down. But the end result will likely be good for the business in the long term, he predicted.
