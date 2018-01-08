Register
16:21 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pedestrians walk past ATM machines (L and R) for digital currency Bitcoin in Hong Kong on December 18, 2017

    Chinese Regulator Reportedly Orders Crackdown on Bitcoin Mining

    © AFP 2017/ Anthony WALLACE
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101

    In an effort to contain financial risks, Chinese regulators have reportedly issued a notice to local governments, ordering them to make it more difficult for Bitcoin miners to operate in the country.

    A Chinese watchdog for internet financial risk has reportedly ordered local governments to implement measures to limit Bitcoin mining in the country. 

    On Friday, a tweet was posted online which appears to show a notice from China's Internet Financial Risk Special Rectification Work Leadership Team Office, the country's online financial risk regulator. 

    ​The order requests that local governments gradually force Bitcoin miners out of the business. Measures which local authorities are instructed to use include control of the power supply to Bitcoin mines, as well laws regarding tax, land use and environmental protection.

    More than two-thirds of the world's processing power devoted to bitcoin mining is located in China, but authorities there want to clamp down on the sector. They fear that cryptocurrencies are used as a tool for speculation and thereby fuel financial risk. In addition, it is feared they may be used to finance illegal activities including money laundering. 

    ​Earlier this year, China banned mainland residents from trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on exchanges. In June, it was reported that several Bitcoin mining companies had been shut down or relocated in Mabian Yi Autonomous County, home to a prosperous mining industry in southwest China's Sichuan province.

    Related:

    Macron Intends to Give Chinese President Horse as State Gift - Beijing
    Witness the Fitness: Chinese Father and Son Swap Booze for Buff Bodies
    Gimme Shelter: Passengers in China Try Out World's First 3D Printed Bus Stop
    Scientist Reveals What is so Special About the New Chinese Moon Mission
    Tags:
    watchdog, regulators, financial regulator, mining, internet, bitcoin, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok