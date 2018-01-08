Maybe It’s All the Ads?: US Theaters See Lowest Movie Attendance in 22 Years

Movie theater tickets sold in the US will hit a 22-year low for 2017 and, as Netflix, Amazon and other video streaming platforms drop prices and make inroads into American homes, entertainment options have skyrocketed.

"You have more content on more platforms available more than any other time in our history, said Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst, cited by Foxla.com.

"While the movie theater experience remains singular and essential, it's not the only game in town," he added.

Those familiar with the boom and bust cycles of the corporate film industry know that sophisticated online entertainment consumers now simply check sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic to see whether they should leave their homes to spend a significant amount of money — $12 for popcorn? $10 for soda?— only to be bombarded by fifteen minutes of volume-heavy commercials prior to another ten minutes of previews before they can then watch the show they initially paid to see.

Nonetheless, independent locally-owned movie houses showing cult or vintage films in US cities have seen a steady stream of customers, while the first-run film business scrambles to adapt in an environment that makes it easy for families — particularly families with children — to enjoy an enormous amount of entertainment options without leaving the house.