Gimme Shelter: Passengers in China Try Out World's First 3D Printed Bus Stop

The 3D technique, in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, has become more popular over the past few years.

The Chinese company WinSun Construction has unveiled the world's first bus shelter created with the help of a 3D printer.

Made of concrete and recycled waste materials, the structure was 3D printed in just one night at WinSun Construction's plant in Shanghai.

It was then installed on a road in the town of Fengjing in China's Jinshan District. Previously, there had been only a bus stop sign there.

Media reports said that the 3D printed bus stop can accommodate more than 6 people at a time, who "may be waiting for a bus, or just sheltering from the rain."