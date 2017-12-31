Register
02:09 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Bitcoin ATM is placed in a public area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual currency. Such currencies are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. They are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they are traded.

    Kiev Crypto Exec Kidnapped, Ransomed for $1 Million in Bitcoin

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Tech
    Get short URL
    103

    Despite the recent crash in the value of bitcoins, cryptocurrency as a whole remains a hot commodity and, increasingly, people will commit violence to get in on the action.

    According to reports, heavily-armed gangsters this week kidnapped an executive said to be employed by Exmo Finance, a UK-registered cryptocurrency exchange, releasing the man only after being paid a $1 million bitcoin ransom, according to Gizmodo.

    A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Russian Finance Ministry Envisions Taxation of Cryptocurrency Mining As Business Activity

    Attacked on Tuesday by professionals wearing dark clothes and face-shielding balaclavas, Exmo manager Pavel Lerner was forced into a black automobile near the company's main office in Kiev, Ukraine.

    Lerner was reported to have only been freed Thursday after he provided his captors with the necessary information to steal $1 million in the cryptocurrency.

    "He was kidnapped by an armed gang for the purpose of extorting bitcoins," stated Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, adding, "We have operative information that he paid more than $1m worth of bitcoins," cited by Financial Times.

    Gerashchenko further observed that Lerner was "released in a state of shock" and was "very lucky to be alive."

    Exmo Finance has asserted that all of its customer data remains safe, commenting earlier that Lerner did not have "access either to storages or any personal data of users," cited by the BBC.

    Related:

    First Blockchain-Based Cryptocurrency Messenger Wins Over Millions Users
    Bundesbank: No Plans to Introduce Fiat-Based Eurozone Cryptocurrency
    Litecoin Creator Sells Off Cryptocurrency, Donates Holdings
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency exchanges, ransom, kidnapping, Bitcoin, Ukraine, Kiev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok