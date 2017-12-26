Register
10:14 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo released by the Xinhua news agency, an orbiter is launched by a Long March-3III carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sunday Jan. 17, 2010

    China Successfully Launches Rocket With Remote Sensing Satellites

    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Qian Xian'an
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 80

    The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has announced the successful launch of a rocket with Earth remote sensing satellites.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) – China successfully launched on Tuesday the Chang Zheng-2 rocket carrying three Earth remote sensing satellites, which is the last country’s space launch in 2017, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

    “CASC successfully completed its last space mission in 2017,” CASC said on its page in the WeChat social network.

    China's quantum satellite - nicknamed Micius after a 5th century BC Chinese scientist - blasts off from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in China's northwest Gansu province on August 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/
    Beijing to Launch Constant Satellite Surveillance Over Disputed South China Sea
    The rocket was launched at 3:44 a.m. local time (19:44 on Monday GMT) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

    The Tuesday launch was the 260th mission of the Chang Zheng-class rockets. CASC plans for the next year have not been announced yet.

    Several months ago, China’s State Administration of Science announced its plans to launch several significant satellites for space science by 2020. The launch plans reportedly included the Chinese-French Oceanography Satellite scheduled for 2018, an astronomy satellite for the research of dark energy and cosmic evolution, scheduled for 2021 and a Mars probe, which is to be launched in 2020.

    Related:

    Japan Launches H-IIA Carrier Rocket With 2 Satellites (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    SpaceX Puts Ten Iridium Satellites Into Low-Earth Orbit (VIDEO)
    Russia’s New Reconnaissance Satellite to Reach Orbit in Early 2018 - Reports
    Beijing to Launch Constant Satellite Surveillance Over Disputed South China Sea
    Space Kingdom Asgardia Deploys First Satellite Into Low Earth Orbit
    Tags:
    satellite, rocket launch, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok