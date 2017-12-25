'Sirrah, What News': iPhone's Siri Wakes Up During Shakespeare Play in Britain

In what was one of the funniest theatre moments in 2017, the iPhone’s voice recognition program Siri woke up during a Shakespeare play.

During “Julius Caesar” at the Bristol Old Vic theatre, an actor onstage said the line “Sirrah, what news,” which woke up Siri on an audience member’s iPhone, causing the voice recognition program to ask politely what exactly had been said.

Among other hilarious theatre bloopers, one took place at Hull Truck during a show, where a guide dog in the audience kept replying to the dog-barking sound effects with hilariously perfect timing. The furry pet also became very excited and animated.

“He [dog] attracted the attention of the audience and the company onstage, who loved him,” The Stage reported.

Theatre news reports are compiled by stage managers after every performance, giving information on everything from technical details and running time, to funny moments during performances.



