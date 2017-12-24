Automatic Face Recognition System to Be Introduced at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, the system of recognition will be installed at approximately 40 venues of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and will cover 300,000-400,000 people — athletes, service personnel, security officers and journalists.
Thus, it is expected that the system will allow to prevent unauthorized access of intruders who can use passes stolen from other persons.
The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled for July 24 — August 9, 2020.
