Register
18:29 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden talks with Jane Mayer via satellite at the 15th Annual New Yorker Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014 in New York

    A Safe Haven: Snowden’s New App Turns Your Phone Into Portable Security System

    © AP Photo/ Christopher Lane
    Tech
    Get short URL
    3331

    In a joint project between the former CIA analyst turned whistleblower and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, Snowden has created a FREE app for Android that can transform your mobile phone into a security system that fits in your pocket. It’s called “Haven”.

    Announced on December 22nd, app basically works like this: install the Haven app on your telephone, and then put the phone anywhere you feel is in need of security, be it your office, by your computer, wherever. The app then turns on the mobile's microphone in order to listen for intruders, or it will turn on the camera to catch it on video. The app also features an accelerometer which can sense movement of the phone itself, as well as a light sensor in order to distinguish changes in light and has a monitor to detect whether the phone has been either plugged in or unplugged, reports tech website Gizmodo.

    READ MORE: Snowden Denounces 'Lie, Cover-Up' in New Zealand After Latest Spying Revelations

    In order to stay up-to-date with what's happening with your phone or in its proximity, it can send alerts in real time, encrypted to your primary phone when it detects an intruder, writes news website The Intercept. The app offers the option to use a Tor onion service website, commonly referred to as a "darknet" site, using the Tor Browser on a different device in order to view your security alerts. This will allow you to prevent anyone else from accessing these logs. The Intercept further reports that Haven supports the encrypted messaging service "Signal", but can also send notifications via SMS messages, which might be more reliable, but can be intercepted.

    READ MORE: Not Just About Privacy: Facial Recognition Data Must Be Controlled, Says Expert

    Kaspersky Lab employees at work in the company's office in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    German Cybersecurity Agency: No Evidence Kaspersky Software Used for Hacking
    The original purpose for the new security app was to address the problem of an "evil maid" attack. This is when someone gets access to your phone or other device while you are not present, and without your knowledge. According to science and technology magazine Wired, it is very difficult to prevent a person with physical access your computer from hacking it.

    "Imagine if you had a guard dog you could take with you to any hotel room and leave it in your room when you're not there", Edward Snowden told Wired.

    While the app is well suited to provide a free of charge app for the average Joe to download to protect from government intrusion or surveillance, it can also serve in more average and practical situations.

    "This might be useful for teenagers who are concerned about their parents, or who are concerned about nosy partners, or friends. Or if you're in college and you're worried about your roommate," said Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity for the Electronic Frontier Foundation according to The Intercept.

    READ MORE: US Bill Seeks to Reauthorize Foreign Surveillance, Tighten Privacy Protections

    Users on Twitter had plenty to say in reaction to news of Snowden's new app capable of transforming your mobile phone into a portable security system.

    Tags:
    cell phone, app, cybersecurity, Android, Freedom of the Press Foundation, Edward Snowden, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok