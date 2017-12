Luminaries from around the world work days and nights to make our lives safer and easier. Check out some of the most interesting and significant breakthroughs of the year.

Remarkable life-changing discoveries are made every now and then. Thanks to different studies of the passing year, humanity is one step closer to affordable space exploration, overcoming serious diseases and a better understanding of Earth's fauna.

Discover Sputnik's selection of the most breathtaking findings and achievements from various scientific disciplines.