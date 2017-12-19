Register
23:26 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    ‘Tremendous Success:’ US Air Force Shells Out Largest Bug Bounty Payment Ever

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Tech
    Get short URL
    112

    A pair of hackers recently won $10,650 after uncovering a major vulnerability in US Air Force software that allowed them to access the US Department of Defense’s unclassified network.

    The payout is the largest ever in the US government's bug bounty program, which encourages hackers to hunt down and flag system vulnerabilities in return for cash prizes.

    Security professionals Brett Buerhaus and Mathias Karlsson discovered the flaw during the Hack the Air Force 2.0 bug bounty event in New York December 9. According to HackerOne, a vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty company contracted by the Department of Defense, the service invited non-Air Force hackers to "discover as many vulnerabilities as possible" in 300 of its public websites. The Air Force also sent a team of airmen from the 90th, 315th and 390th Cyber Operations Squadrons to work with outside security members to discover security gaps. 

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Look Ma, I Got a Job for Life: Teenager Hacks US Air Force in “Bug Bounty”

    "I didn't expect how willing they were to work with us to figure out the issue and see how impactful it was," Buerhaus told HackerOne. "There's such a perception of the government being closed off and ready to sweep issues under the rug. It was great seeing how excited they were to work with us. This honestly changes everything, and it's clear they care about working with us to protect their interests."

    At the end of the nine-hour hackathon, the Air Force dished out a total of $26,883 in bounties and triaged the 55 discovered vulnerabilities.

    Hack the Air Force allowed us to look outward and leverage the range of talent in our country and partner nations to secure our defenses. We're greatly expanding the tremendous success of the first challenge by targeting approximately 300 public-facing Air Force websites. The cost-benefit of this partnership is invaluable," Peter Kim, Air Force chief information security officer, wrote in a recent statement.

    According to Maj. Gen. Christopher Weggeman, commander of the 24th Air Force, "This was a first to showcase our offensive capabilities in an official capacity alongside private and commercial sectors and international partners. Not only does this program strengthen those partnerships, it allowed the Air Force to both teach and learn from the best and brightest outside of the [Department of Defense]," the Air Force reported in a press release last week. 

    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the Saudi-led Arab coalition. (File)
    © AP Photo/ SSGT Sean M. Worrell/DOD
    Pentagon Looking to Triple Size of Afghan Air Force by 2025

    HackerOne is a commonly contracted firm for this sort of work, having worked on Hack the Pentagon back in April 2016, the first such bounty conducted for a federal agency.

    "The Department of Defense has resolved over 3,000 vulnerabilities in public-facing systems with bug bounty challenges and the ongoing [vulnerability disclosure program], and hackers have earned over $300,000 in bounties for their contributions — exceeding expectations and saving the Department of Defense millions of dollars," according to HackerOne.

    Hack the Air Force 2.0 is still going. The service will continue to receive vulnerability reports from other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Sweden, until January 1.

    The participation of several countries "makes the Hack the Air Force 2.0 challenge the most open government bug bounty program to date," HackerOne said.

    Related:

    What Breakdown? US Air Force Says No Issue With F-22 Raptors in Korea Drills
    Air Force Veteran Suggests India Should Go for More Russian Su-30MKI/Su-35
    China Sends Message to US, South Korea With New Air Force Drills
    Ex-US Air Force Officer Explains Pentagon's Reports on Troops Number in Syria
    Indian Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes During Routine Mission
    Tags:
    security, vulnerability, hacker, Air Force, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok