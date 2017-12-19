Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Zanco Tiny T1 phone held in the palm of a hand

    UK Tycoon Who Invented Tiny Cellphone Offers to Help Jam Prison Phone Signals

    © Photo: Kickstarter
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A British telecoms entrepreneur who has produced a miniature cellphone has offered to help Britain jam phone signals in its prisons. It comes after the Justice Secretary, David Lidington, called for online retailers to ban the sale of "mini phones" which could be smuggled into jails.

    Justice Secretary David Lidington said he was concerned products like the Zanco Tiny T1, which weighs just 13 grams and can be hidden in the palm of the hand, could be smuggled into prisons in body orifices and used by criminals to communicate with accomplices on the outside.

    The Tiny T1 has a 0.49 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 64 x 12 pixels and can store up to 300 phone numbers.

    "It's pretty clear that these miniature phones are being advertised and sold with the purpose of being smuggled. That's why today, I am calling on online retailers and trading websites to take down products that are advertised to evade detection measures in prisons," Mr. Lidington said on Monday, December 18.

    But Shazad Talib, a British businessman who has set up a Kickstarter page to get the idea off the ground, denied his phones were designed for use in prisons and said he was deeply disappointed by the British government's reaction.  

    Shazad Talib holding one of his new Zanco Tiny T1 phones
    © Photo: Kickstarter
    Shazad Talib holding one of his new Zanco Tiny T1 phones

    "It's unfortunate that I have the respect of 50 countries around the world but not my own home country. I thought the UK would be happy and proud of me," said Mr. Talib, who was born and brought up in the city of Bradford but now works in Shenzhen, China, where he lives with his Chinese wife.

    "I agree with the Justice Secretary. They should not be going into prison but they should be jamming phone calls out of prisons anyway. It's quite upsetting the reaction I have got. The Daily Mail are writing nonsense about me," he told Sputnik, a reference to an article on the British news website.

    Mr. Talib even offered to jam cellphone signals in UK prisons himself.

    'I Can Jam UK Prison Phone Signals'

    "If the government doesn't know how to do it they can ask me and I will do it. If they need my support I'm there for them. My company can make them a call jammer," said Mr. Talib.

    "My company does not condone anybody breaking British law. We are not making these phones for criminals. We are making them for children and for all sorts of people who want them," Mr. Talib told Sputnik.

    He said one woman had contacted him to thank him after her daughter used a hidden Tiny T1 to call police, who tracked her and saved her from a rapist.

    The Tiny T1 costs around £30 (US$40) on Kickstarter but Mr. Talib is confident it will be in stock with ordinary retailers in April.

    Mr. Lidington said phones were a major headache for the prison authorities.

    "Tackling the availability of drugs and mobile phones is as much about targeting the gangs and supply chains that operate beyond the prison walls as it is about detecting and managing them once they arrive inside the prison walls," he said.

    Smugglers Try to 'Beat the BOSS'

    Several well-known websites are advertising other miniature phones as "beat the BOSS" phones, a reference to the BOSS (Body Orifice Security Scanner) chair, which inmates are forced to sit in to make sure they have not hidden a cellphone or a SIM card internally.

    Mr. Talib pointed out the Tiny T1 contained metal parts and would therefore be picked up by the BOSS chair.

    Last year prison officers recovered more than 13,000 mobile phones and sim cards behind bars, up from 3,473 ten years ago.

    The Ministry of Justice claimed it was working with cellphone network operators on technology to block phone signals.

    Murder Arranged by Phone in Jail in 2006

    But it has known about the problem for at least a decade.

    In 2008 Delphon Nicholas was jailed for life for the conspiring to murder a gangland rival, Andrew Wanogho, in London two years earlier.

    Nicholas was behind bars on the night that Wanogho was shot dead but he had arranged the murder using a smuggled phone and was calling the gunman, Trevor Dennie, to direct him towards the target.

    Howard Melamed, managing director of a US firm CellAntenna, offered in 2008 to provide the technology to block cellphone signals in and around prisons at a cost of just £250,000 (US$334,000) per prison. But his offer was ignored.

    Related:

    US Approves 'Flying Cow' Drone to Connect Cell Phones in Rural Puerto Rico
    Winged Criminals: Drones Used to Smuggle Drugs, Phones to UK Prisoners
    'Behind Bars': UK 'Drone Squad' to Foil Aerial Drug, Arms Deliveries to Jails
    UK Police Form Special Squad to Tackle Drone Threat to Prison Security
    Tags:
    cellphones, smuggler, prisons, drugs, mobile phones, David Lidington, Bradford, China, Shenzhen, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok