Register
19:19 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Facebook Transparency Report: Government Requests for User Data Rocket in 2017

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In keeping with other major social networks, Facebook is fielding more requests for private user data than ever - among them secret orders enabling US authorities to demand information without a warrant.

    Facebook continues to see increased requests for user data from governments worldwide, according to its latest transparency report.

    Transparency reports, introduced by Facebook in 2013, offer raw figures on data requests submitted by governments, and requests granted. Detailed data on the specific requests received is not disclosed, but what figures are available indicate requests totalled 78,890 in the first six months of 2017, a leap of 33 percent year-on-year, and 23 percent on the prior six-month period.

    Rocketing Requests

    The US, India, UK, Germany and France submitted the most requests, accounting for 41 percent, 12 percent, nine percent, seven percent and six percent respectively. Each government had over half their submissions granted, with the UK (90 percent), US (85 percent), and France (74 percent) in the lead.

    ​What's also clear is the amount of content restricted at governmental request rocketed 304 percent globally compared to the second half of 2016, from 6,944 to 28,036 — although this increase was primarily driven by requests from Mexican law enforcement to remove instances postings of a video depicting a January school shooting in Monterrey. Facebook restricted access in Mexico to 20,506 posts of the video in the first half of 2017 alone.

    ​"Requests for account data increased 21 percent globally compared to the second half of 2016, from 64,279 to 78,890. Fifty-seven percent of the data requests we received from law enforcement in the U.S. contained a non-disclosure order that prohibited us from notifying the user, up from 50 percent in our last report," Facebook Deputy General Counsel Chris Sonderby wrote in a blog post.

    Sonderby added Facebook "carefully scrutinize" each request received for account data to ensure it's legally sufficient. If a request appears to be deficient or overly broad, Facebook "push back, and will fight in court, if necessary."

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson
    Dislike: Facebook Defends Its Business Model, Denies ‘Ripping Society Apart'
    Meanwhile, there were 52 disruptions of Facebook services in nine countries in the first half of 2017, compared to 43 in 20 countries in the second half of 2016. Facebook suggested these shutdowns can create barriers for businesses and prevent people from sharing and communicating with their family and friends.

    Facebook also published five previously undisclosed National Security Letters (NSLs) in its report —controversial orders enabling US authorities, most frequently the FBI, to demand user information from companies without a warrant.

    ​Restrictions related to NSL orders were relaxed by the US Congress in June 2015, with the passing of the USA Freedom Act, which requires the FBI to review NSLs individually. Twitter has challenged the law, however the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in July 2017 no company has the right to disclose information about the NSLs they receive publicly.

    Nonetheless, Facebook published a redacted NSL in December 2016, after the US government lifted a non-disclosure order. Copies of five NSLs are also available in the transparency report. All are redacted, with information relating to whom the request was for removed. The dates and senders of the request are included, however.

    Rising levels of data requests are by no means unique to Facebook — between 2013 — 2015, Google, Apple and Twitter likewise saw increases in government requests such information.

    Trademark Infringements

    Facebook has also introduced more accountability on IP-related content requests — over 200,000 copyright requests were submitted related to Facebook content over the period, with 68 percent actioned on and 1.8 million pieces of content taken down. Around 70,000 requests for copyright were submitted to Instagram, with 685,000 posts removed.

    Moreover, over 110,000 Facebook posts were removed for trademark infringement, with over 37,000 removed from Instagram.

    The numbers are quite revealing when it comes to claims of counterfeits. Facebook said 217,265 of content on its social network were removed after it acted on 81 percent of 14,279 claims in the first half of the year. On Instagram, it took action against 108,094 posts following 10,231 counterfeit claims.

    Related:

    Lockstep Nation: Facebook Alerts Users to Ideological Threat
    Australia Set to Investigate Google, Facebook Over Their Impact on News Market
    'Mistruth': Ex-Facebook Exec Blows Whistle on Manipulative Social Media
    Ex-Silicon Valley Exec's Facebook Comments 'Sensationalist'
    Tags:
    user data, transparency, Facebook, social media, social networks, Facebook, India, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok