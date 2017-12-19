Register
19:27 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    K5 robot

    Ew, Robot: San Francisco Locals Trash Robocop Used to Chase Off Homeless

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Ben Margot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    8105

    A robot patrolling a street in San Francisco to discourage homeless people from congregating in the area has lost its job after angry locals knocked it over and allegedly covered it with feces.

    The Knightscope K5 security robot was being used by the San Francisco branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to stop homeless people from sleeping near the organization's building in the Mission District.

    However, the local community quickly took to social media to voice their complaint against the robot. 

    Sensible 4 Juto self-driving car
    © Photo: Sensible 4
    Robot Buses to Roam Frigid Finnish Lapland's Vacant Roads (PHOTOS)

    "The money that was spent on these robots could have gone towards homeless shelters," one local tweeted, while another described the robot's use as "shameful."

    However, angry words were not enough for some residents.

    According to social media reports, several locals smeared the robot's sensors with barbecue sauce, knocked it to the ground and covered it with a tarp. A Twitter user also posted that they saw feces smeared on the robot.

    The SPCA defended their decision. "We weren't able to use the sidewalks at all when there's needles and tents, and bikes, so from a walking standpoint find the robot much easier to navigate than an encampment," Jennifer Scarlett, SPCA president, told the International Business Times.

    The shelter told media outlet Dezeen that the purpose of the robot was to help keep its employees safe following a surge in crime attributed to an increase in the number of homeless people in the surrounding area.

    ​"In the last year, we've experienced a great deal of car break-ins, theft and vandalism that has made us concerned about the security and safety of the people on our campus," SPCA media relations manager Krista Maloney told Dezeen.

    ​"The security robot that we've been using on a pilot basis has been very effective at deterring these criminal incidents. The device helps us prevent crime; it doesn't attempt to remove homeless people from the sidewalk," she added.

    The K5 robot has four cameras monitoring its surroundings and can move at a maximum speed of three miles per hour. It is 1.5 meters tall and almost a meter wide.

    Knightscope's K5 model is already under scrutiny for other mishaps making it a danger both to others and to itself, including knocking over a toddler in Silicon Valley and plunging itself into a fountain in Washington, DC.

    Related:

    Herr We Go... Germans More Keen on Robot Sex Compared to Brits and Americans
    Meet Cocotto, a Clever and Cute Baby-Sitting Robot
    China to Face Shortage of 3 Million Robot Operators by 2020
    If You Are in a Relationship, 'Having Sex With a Robot Will Count as Infidelity'
    Persian Kitty Perplexed by Robot Spider
    Tags:
    homeless, robot, SPCA, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok