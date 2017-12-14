Register
19:34 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The central hall of the fourth generating unit with a BN-800 nuclear reactor at the Beloyarskaya Nuclear Power Plant in Zarechny, Sverdlovsk Region. (File)

    New Nuclear Reactor Quality Assurance Method Tested in Russia

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    A new electroanalytical non-destructive testing technique has shown promise effectively diagnosing potential problems in nuclear reactors in a simulated environment. The so-called scanning contact potentiometry method was developed in a lab at Moscow's top nuclear research university.

    Brought to you by the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

    The new non-destructive testing (NDT) method of quality assurance of nuclear reactors, which makes it possible to identify potential weaknesses in the concrete structures of these devices, was designed at the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) in Moscow and has now ben successfully tested on the IBR-2 pulse reactor at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, a small city near Moscow, MEPhI told RIA Novosti.

    The new electroanalytical NDT method – the so-called scanning contact potentiometry – was developed at MEPhI’s ElphysLAB. This method provides for effective diagnostics of nuclear reactors in conditions close to real working conditions of nuclear material.

    READ MORE: Physicists Unravel Mystery of Stable Fullerenes

    Quantum dots with vivid colours stretching from violet to deep red
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Antipoff / Quantum dots
    Nanorevolution: How Quantum Dots Created a Medical Breakthrough
    MEPhI notes that one of the main advantages of the scanning contact potentiometry method is that the sensors of its measuring system are very small (about 1-2 mm), so they can be placed almost anywhere, including places that are difficult to access, such as butt-welded joints. In addition, with the new technology, it is possible to receive information about cracks as they are beginning to form, as well as other weaknesses in the construction materials the reactor is made of.

    “Using the scanning contact potentiometry method, we can find forming fatigue cracks in the reactor’s steel and also predict where they are going to appear. For example, during the test, we found a 100-micrometer-long fatigue crack forming at a depth of 2 mm three hours before the test sample was destroyed,” noted Abu Gazal Ayman Ahed, a postgraduate student at the MEPhI Design of Device and Installations Department, who tested the method in Dubna.

    According to Associate Professor Vitaly Surin, head of ElphysLAB, nuclear energy companies are already interested in the scanning contact potentiometry method. It has been successfully tested at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant. Now the institute is preparing to apply for an international patent, MEPhI's press service notes.

    Related:

    China Develops First Hualong One Nuclear Reactor
    UAE Nuclear Regulator Inspecting Barakah NPP Reactor, Not Planning Delays
    Russian Scientists Develop Software for Next-Gen Nuclear Reactor Technology
    South Korean President Approves Resumption of Nuclear Reactor Projects
    Tags:
    protocol, NDP, nuclear reactor, MEPhI, Russia, Dubna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok