Register
22:21 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Argonne X-ray scientist Jonathan Almer, left, and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine professor Stuart Stock, right, prepare to use high-energy X-ray beams to learn more about the 1,800-year-old mummified remains believed to be a 5-year-old girl in Lemont, Ill

    Doctors Diagnose 2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy with Cancerous Tumor (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Teresa Crawford
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Doctors at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York, diagnosed cancer in a 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummy using a computed tomography scan this week.

    The mummified body of a man, nicknamed "Hen," was found to have an uncommon type cancer. 

    Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt
    © Flickr/ Sam valadi
    1000-Year-Old Mummy Unearthed in ‘Good Condition’ in Egypt

    "He had a tumor on his fibula, which is one of the two bones of the lower leg. It had all the characteristics of a malignant tumor and one that's somewhat rare. So here we have a rare circumstance and a rare tumor and that evoked our interest a lot," Dr. Mark Levinsohn said in an interview aired by syracuse.com.

    The mummy was previously sent through a CT scanner in 2006. However, technology has advanced so considerably during the last 10 years that today it was able to provide the level of detail required to make a cancer diagnosis.

    "Since that time, the last 10 years, they've upgraded the equipment. What at that time was a 16-detector scanner is now a 320-detector scanner and all that additional information is now derived when we scan the body. So, we can tell all kinds of greater detail," Levinsohn explained in the video.

    The numbers Levinsohn is referring to are the number of rows of radiation detector arrays. The detectors in an array convert energy from infrared radiation into electrical signals, which are then converted into "bits" of digital data. The greater the number of rows a CT scanner has, the more detailed the images are.

    The first CT scanners developed in the 1980s had only a single row of detector arrays. In 1992, the first scanner with two rows was introduced. By the 1990s, these machines had four detector rows. The scanner that Levinsohn used to diagnose the cancer in Hen has 320 rows. Even though the 16-detector scanner used in 2006 was the most advanced scanner of its kind at the time, it didn't provide the necessary amount of detail for a medical diagnosis.

    Even though Hen suffered from cancer, researchers are not certain that cancer was the cause of his death.

    "Some things will come out right away, but I think we won't be done with this until at least two or three more months," Levinsohn said, implying that additional research needs to be conducted to further examine the cause of Hen's death.

    Hen was brought from Egypt to the Cazenovia Library and Museum in New York by Robert Hubbard in 1984. Hubbard purchased the mummy in Cairo while he was touring Egypt and donated Hen to the library museum as a gift.

    Related:

    New Findings Tell Story of Mysterious 1,900-Year-Old Portrait Mummy (PHOTO)
    Archaeologists Discover Egyptian Mummy With Golden Burial Mask (PHOTOS)
    Believe It or Not: Peru's Alien Mummy Baffles Scientists (VIDEO)
    'Desert Hollywood:' Abandoned Set From Game of Thrones, Gladiator, The Mummy
    The Mummy’s Curse: 3,800-Year-Old Egyptian Nobleman’s Tomb Unearthed
    Tags:
    cancer, research, mummy, computer tomography (CT), Egypt, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok