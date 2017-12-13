Register
22:21 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fullerene model

    Physicists Unravel Mystery of Stable Fullerenes

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / James Nash / Buckyball
    Tech
    Get short URL
    120

    Scientists at the National Research Nuclear University (MEPhI) have explained the stability of nitrogen-doped fullerenes, which makes their industrial production and application easier. The article outlining the research was published in the reputable Physica E: Low-dimensional Systems and Nanostructures magazine.

    Brought to you by the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

    Carbon is one of the most common chemical elements on Earth. It is part of all organic and many inorganic compounds. Before the end of the 20th century only two of its allotropic forms, diamond and graphite, were known. To date, scientists have discovered plenty of other forms that are already used in electronics, pharmacology and energy.

    Climate change
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Quinault Tribe in US Preparing Carbon Tax Proposal to Address Climate Change
    One of the most promising among these forms are fullerenes, hollow spheres that contain 20 to several hundred carbon atoms. Their discovery won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1996. It was found that each fullerene can act as a complete nanoelectronic device, such as a diode or a transistor. Thanks to their small dimensions, these ‘devices’ are very efficient and extremely fast.

    Chemically modified fullerenes became the next stage in the development of fullerene technology. Substituting doping, which includes substituting one or several carbon atoms with atoms of a different element, is a common modification method. The fullerene’s overall structure remains the same but its electronic composition and chemical activity change.

    READ MORE: 'Extremophile' Antarctic Bacteria Could Unlock Secret to Alien Life (VIDEO)

    Therefore, substituting doping increases the variability of fullerenes’ characteristics and hence expands the scope of their application.

    Carbon’s closest elements in the Periodic Table are usually used as substitutes. They are boron or nitrogen, which have an atomic mass and a size close to that of carbon. Boron- and nitrogen-doped fullerenes are good adsorbents of medical substances and nerve agents. They also successfully adsorb additives.

    Atomic structure of nitrogen-doped C20 fullerenes
    © Photo:
    Atomic structure of nitrogen-doped C20 fullerenes

    However, a surging interest in their professional synthesis allowed scientists to also discover that production of nitrogen-doped fullerenes have a high share of defective isomers that differ from the others in structure and characteristics. The high temperatures required for synthesis caused the so-called Stone-Wales defect that destabilized fullerenes’ cages. It is important to note that boron-doped fullerenes were heat-resistant.

    HIV
    CC0
    Russian Scientists Turn Nanomaterial Into Weapon Against HIV
    Professors of Condensed Matter Physics from MEPhI’s Institute of Nanoengineering in Electronics, Spintronics and Photonics Konstantin Katin and Mikhail Maslov undertook to explain this characteristic. For their research, they chose the smallest fullerene, consisting of only 20 atoms. Due to its small size it is less stable than other fullerenes. Therefore, the causes of defects should be most apparent.

    Interaction of fullerene atoms and distribution of electrons within its cage were described using special mathematical models based on the laws of quantum mechanics. The physicists used both specialized software packages and their own original programs. The most complicated task was to establish the geometry of the saddle point, a fullerene’s configuration when normal thermal excitation becomes irreversible and by all means leads to the defect.

    READ MORE: Nanorevolution: How Quantum Dots Created a Medical Breakthrough

    MEPhI’s results provided a complete explanation of the stability of doped fullerenes. Based on quantum mechanics equations, the researchers proved that, unlike boron, even one atom of nitrogen can destabilize a fullerene cage because of the nitrogen’s atom having one additional electron.

    “We found that it takes 4.93 eV to destroy the original С20 fullerene while it takes only 2.98 eV to destroy a C19N doped fullerene. Clusters with more nitrogen are even less stable. Based on these data, we can conclude that nitrogen-doped fullerenes are highly susceptible to temperature. Lowering the temperature in a reactor by only ~20°C will significantly reduce the share of defective fullerenes,” Konstantin Katin explained.

    The publication provoked great international interest among scientists researching production and application of doped fullerenes. Within the next few years, a technology may be developed for synthesizing nitrogen-doped fullerenes at lower temperatures. The technology could solve the problem of defective isomers and ensure that the characteristics of the resulting cluster can be reproduced.

    Related:

    Carbon Dating Shows Ancient Pelvic Bone Could Belong to ‘Santa Claus’
    Quinault Tribe in US Preparing Carbon Tax Proposal to Address Climate Change
    'Carbon Chauvinism': How Do Scientists Really Perceive Aliens
    Carbon is #1 Problem World is Facing: How Nuclear, Renewable Energies Can Help
    Tags:
    organic, carbon, chemistry, Nitrogen, science, MEPhI, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok